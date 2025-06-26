Disney+ may boast an embarrassment of riches when it comes to blockbuster sci-fi TV shows – it's the home of Marvel and Star Wars after all – but when it comes to engrossing, epic action across space and time that the whole family can enjoy, British show Doctor Who ranks as one of the best Disney+ shows.

For global fans (outside the UK), the new re-envisioned, renumbered era of Doctor Who is available in its entirety starting from the 60th Anniversary Specials up to season 2. It’s a phase of the show that both delivers everything existing fans are looking for, and acts as a great place to start for those who’ve never seen a sonic screwdriver.

SEASON 1 TRAILER | Doctor Who - YouTube Watch On

Starting way back in 1963, Doctor Who has been a TV staple in Blighty ever since. The show did take a hiatus from 1989-2005, however, even that period saw a few non-canon charity telethon specials featuring the likes of Rowan Atkinson and Hugh Grant as The Doctor and a canon TV movie starring Paul McGann.

As mentioned, the series returned in the mid-00s with Queer as Folk creator and Doctor Who mega-fan Russell T. Davies at the helm. While still canon with what had come before, Davies rebooted the show for a whole new generation with Christopher Ecclestone delivering a new, modern take on The Doctor and then-pop star Billie Piper playing street smart Rose Tyler, his companion in the TARDIS.

The new version of the show somewhat did away with decades of complex lore, giving new viewers a fresh jumping on point. What followed was two decades and counting of adventures for the Timelord, with David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker and, erm, David Tennant again, taking on the lead role before current incarnation Ncuti Gatwa arrived. There were also a few new incarnations plucked from The Doctor’s timeline with John Hurt and Jo Martin playing ‘forgotten’ iterations from the character’s past (or present, or future, it gets a little… 'timey wimey').

Notable companions have included the likes of Catherine Tate, Jenna Coleman, Matt Lucas and even Guardian’s of the Galaxy’s Karen Gillan, with Sherlock creator Steven Moffat running the show after Davies and Broadchurch writer Chris Chibnal succeeding him, before the return of RTD… and that’s where Disney come in.

A Disney Doctor

(Image credit: BBC)

Following the departure of both Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall, Doctor Who undertook a regeneration of its own, moving production studios, bringing back Russell T. Davies to oversee proceedings and entering in to a deal with Disney that would see the House of Mouse inject some of that Hollywood money in exchange for being the exclusive international streaming home for the show.

The episodes that followed were the sort of big-budget, bonkers adventures fans could only dream of back in the day, with outstanding production values and mind-blowing CGI. It helped, of course, that the scripts were also great fun, with Davies and guest writers pulling from the past but also looking forward, with the sort of heavy, but never clumsy, social commentary you’d expect from the man behind Years & Years and It’s a Sin.

David Tennant excelled in his brief return to the role for the 60th Anniversary, giving a take on the character that was familiar, but distinctly different and darker than his previous incarnation, and when Ncuti Gatwa literally burst onto the screen in the anniversary trilogy's finale, he instantly owned a role he’s only got better in. Gatwa’s take is fresh, inventive, incensed, vulnerable and just a little camp, with outfits that absolutely slay.

The future of Doctor Who and Disney+

The War Between The Land And The Sea | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The original deal struck with Disney has, for the main show, come to an end. It seems unlikely to be extended – the BBC are activley trying to find a new international partner for the show – however, the episodes that have dropped so far should live on the service for a while. But it’s not goodbye just yet, with spin-off The War Between the Land and the Sea due to hit Disney+ towards the end of 2025.

For those interested in seeing more of modern Doctor Who, the first 13 seasons can be streamed on another one of the best streaming services, HBO Max in the US, but Disney+ is where you want to park your TARDIS to catch some of the best episodes Doctor Who has produced in over 60 years.

Disney+ Standard with Ads plan: was £4.99 per month now £1.99 at Disney+ in the UK

This limited-time deal represents a saving of 60% compared to the normal monthly price for the Disney+ Standard with Ads plan. Taking advantage of this promotional offer will get you access to some of the best movies and shows around, including numerous offerings from Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar. But, be quick! It's only available between June 11 and June 30. This deal only offers for four months, too, so note that you'll automatically be enrolled on the Standard with Ads plan's usual £4.99 per month cost once your four-month window has expired.