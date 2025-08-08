Qualcomm is building server racks and CPUs, eyeing AI inferencing clusters in hyperscale data center

Qualcomm's promised CPU might arrive in 2028, well after rivals have scaled infrastructure

But investors weren’t excited by Qualcomm’s data center plans, as share prices dipped on earnings release

Qualcomm may finally be ready to move beyond its mobile stronghold and take a real step into the data center market.

During its recent Q3 earnings call, the company confirmed it is in “advanced discussions” with a hyperscale customer regarding new silicon targeted at server infrastructure.

This could mark a significant shift for the firm, which has long teased ambitions to bring ARM-compatible processors into cloud computing spaces but never quite followed through at scale.

Ambitions grow, but execution will be critical

Qualcomm's CEO Cristiano Amon framed the moment as an opportunity created by the evolving nature of AI workloads, arguing cloud service providers are increasingly focused on efficiency metrics like tokens per watt and tokens per dollar, not just performance.

This, coupled with a broader industry move away from x86 CPUs toward custom ARM-based alternatives, might finally give Qualcomm the entry point it has been looking for.

However, the market is already crowded with established players who have been building dedicated AI infrastructure for years, and Qualcomm will need more than ambition to earn meaningful traction.

Amon explained the company is developing “a general purpose CPU” aimed squarely at hyperscalers.

“While we are in the early stages of this expansion, we are engaged with multiple potential customers and are currently in advanced discussions with a leading hyperscaler,” he said, “If successful, we expect revenues to begin in the fiscal 2028 timeframe."

Amon also mentioned other projects, including accelerator cards and even full server racks, additions which are intended to support AI inferencing clusters, signaling Qualcomm is aiming to become more than just a CPU vendor.

Still, questions remain about the timeline and competitiveness of such efforts.

While Qualcomm expects revenue from this move to begin around fiscal 2028, that delay might leave it trailing behind more entrenched rivals like Broadcom, whose own custom accelerator business appears to be scaling aggressively.

Despite the optimistic tone of the announcement, investor reaction was muted.

Qualcomm's stock briefly dipped following the earnings release, suggesting that the market remains cautious about the viability of its expansion plans.

The company’s PC business, while showing modest gains, remains small - its share of premium Windows laptops has reached only nine percent, and there’s little indication yet that it holds the fastest CPU in any major computing category.

Competition also looms back in Qualcomm’s core segment, and its rival, Samsung, has indicated it is preparing to bring its own advanced SoCs into flagship mobile devices by 2026.

This rivalry suggests Qualcomm might be trying to diversify out of necessity, rather than from a position of strength.

For now, Qualcomm’s leap into the workstation and datacenter space is still mostly theoretical.

Whether it can deliver a credible, high-performance CPU and become a serious player in AI infrastructure remains to be seen.

Via The Register