Battlefield 6 players have spotted seemingly AI generated content in the game's Windchill bundle

Players claim stickers in the $10 bundle are obvious examples of generative AI use

A developer has previously said AI generated content would not appear in the game

Battlefield 6 players are accusing Electronic Arts of selling alleged AI-generated content in the game's store.

Despite a developer previously telling the BBC that generative AI content wouldn't appear in the first-person shooter (FPS), fans have spotted what they believe to be "low-quality" AI "slop" in the game's new 'Windchill' bundle.

Specifically, they claim that the 'Winter Warning' player card sticker was made using generative AI tools after closer inspection shows that the pictured M4 carbine style weapon bizarrely has two barrels.

"Not one person cared enough to correct it or even notice it in the first place," said one user on a Reddit post that now has over 19,000 upvotes.

"I would literally prefer to have no sticker than some low quality AI generated garbage. You can look at Black Ops 7 and see how many favors AI generated rewards won with them," another Reddit user said, referring to the similar Black Ops 7 controversy.

The matter is made worse by the fact that EA is selling the Windchill bundle for $10, and players aren't happy that their money is going on seemingly AI generated content.

After players spotted the faults in the wonky-looking sticker, they conducted their own investigation and found more examples of apparent AI usage.

One Reddit post lists several instances where GenAI use is possible, including a bear sticker in the same bundle that appears to have a different number of paws on each paw, a weird-looking skeletal fish with a body made of shark jaws, an eagle emblem with a backward wing, and more.

"There are a lot of things that don't really pass the vibe check," the player said. "I'm not saying 100% these are AI but they definitely should not have passed art review before going live. Most of these errors could be corrected in under five minutes in photoshop."

We have reached out to EA PR representatives for comment but have not received a response at this time.

