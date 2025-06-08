Phineas and Ferb returns after 10 years - here's 3 other nostalgic comedies to stream with over 70% on Rotten Tomatoes

Phineas and Ferb season 5 is streaming on Disney+ this weekend, and it's a pretty big deal considering the series has been off our screens for a whole decade.

I'm so excited to revisit this iconic series from my childhood, and as I was scrolling through apps, I realized that so many of my favorite shows from years ago are all streaming across some of the best streaming services.

While, unfortunately, none of these have been revamped for a new season like Phineas and Ferb, I'll still be diving into them because I love a good nostalgia trip.

Here are three shows you might enjoy revisiting or rediscovering. Either way, I'm sure you'll have fun!

Arrested Development

Where to watch: Netflix (US); Disney+ (UK, AU)

RT score: 75%

Seasons: 5

Creator: Mitchell Hurwitz

Main cast: Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Alia Shawkat, Jessica Walter

Although it's the lowest ranking out of the three in terms of its Rotten Tomatoes score, Arrested Development will forever be one of my favorite sitcoms ever. It ended in 2019 after a brief revival.

From Jessica Walter's iconic performance as the cold matriarch Lucille Bluth (who is wonderfully quotable, "Here's some money, go see a Star War" remains a favorite), to Ron Howard's narration, it's some of the finest comedy you'll find.

It's also got plenty of big names like Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Michael Cera, who have all gone on to do other big comedies. Like Phineas and Ferb, it did have a big gap between seasons, with season 4 arriving seven years after season 3, so it belonged on this list.

Peep Show

Peep Show: The Final Series I Starts Weds 11th Nov I Channel 4 - YouTube Watch On

Where to watch: Hulu (US); Disney+, Netflix (UK); Stan (AU)

RT score: 96%

Seasons: 9

Creators: Andrew O'Connor, Jesse Armstrong, Sam Bain

Main cast: David Mitchell, Robert Webb, Olivia Colman

It's likely the most absurd and awkward entry, but Peep Show's 96% approval rating speaks for itself. This is a show I revisit at least once a year because it's utterly hilarious and quotable, a quality found in any good comedy series, of course.

Before Jesse Armstrong wrote the HBO hit Succession, he was making the British public cringe as we followed the lives of two flatmates: one pessimistic and socially awkward, and the other a juvenile aspiring musician.

With 9 seasons to get through, it's the longest-running one I've recommended, but it's scarily bingeable.

Ugly Betty

Where to watch: Hulu, Netflix (US); Disney+ (UK, AU)

RT score: 97%

Seasons: 4

Creator: Silvio Horta

Main cast: America Ferrera, Eric Mabius, Alan Dale, Tony Plana, Ana Ortiz

Although it ended in 2010, Ugly Betty still has a special place in my heart. It ran for a healthy four seasons and perfectly concluded the story, meaning it's a very satisfying show to rewatch.

As America Ferrera's breakout role, the show is iconic for many reasons. Betty is smart, hardworking, and savvy, but is also considered to be "plain," which causes some complications when she works for a fashion magazine.

The series has been widely praised for the way it addresses topics like self-worth and body confidence, and is still very relevant today.