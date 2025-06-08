Phineas and Ferb returns after 10 years - here's 3 other nostalgic comedies to stream with over 70% on Rotten Tomatoes
Today is gonna be a great day!
Phineas and Ferb season 5 is streaming on Disney+ this weekend, and it's a pretty big deal considering the series has been off our screens for a whole decade.
I'm so excited to revisit this iconic series from my childhood, and as I was scrolling through apps, I realized that so many of my favorite shows from years ago are all streaming across some of the best streaming services.
While, unfortunately, none of these have been revamped for a new season like Phineas and Ferb, I'll still be diving into them because I love a good nostalgia trip.
Here are three shows you might enjoy revisiting or rediscovering. Either way, I'm sure you'll have fun!
Arrested Development
Where to watch: Netflix (US); Disney+ (UK, AU)
RT score: 75%
Seasons: 5
Creator: Mitchell Hurwitz
Main cast: Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Alia Shawkat, Jessica Walter
Although it's the lowest ranking out of the three in terms of its Rotten Tomatoes score, Arrested Development will forever be one of my favorite sitcoms ever. It ended in 2019 after a brief revival.
From Jessica Walter's iconic performance as the cold matriarch Lucille Bluth (who is wonderfully quotable, "Here's some money, go see a Star War" remains a favorite), to Ron Howard's narration, it's some of the finest comedy you'll find.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
It's also got plenty of big names like Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Michael Cera, who have all gone on to do other big comedies. Like Phineas and Ferb, it did have a big gap between seasons, with season 4 arriving seven years after season 3, so it belonged on this list.
Peep Show
Where to watch: Hulu (US); Disney+, Netflix (UK); Stan (AU)
RT score: 96%
Seasons: 9
Creators: Andrew O'Connor, Jesse Armstrong, Sam Bain
Main cast: David Mitchell, Robert Webb, Olivia Colman
It's likely the most absurd and awkward entry, but Peep Show's 96% approval rating speaks for itself. This is a show I revisit at least once a year because it's utterly hilarious and quotable, a quality found in any good comedy series, of course.
Before Jesse Armstrong wrote the HBO hit Succession, he was making the British public cringe as we followed the lives of two flatmates: one pessimistic and socially awkward, and the other a juvenile aspiring musician.
With 9 seasons to get through, it's the longest-running one I've recommended, but it's scarily bingeable.
Ugly Betty
Where to watch: Hulu, Netflix (US); Disney+ (UK, AU)
RT score: 97%
Seasons: 4
Creator: Silvio Horta
Main cast: America Ferrera, Eric Mabius, Alan Dale, Tony Plana, Ana Ortiz
Although it ended in 2010, Ugly Betty still has a special place in my heart. It ran for a healthy four seasons and perfectly concluded the story, meaning it's a very satisfying show to rewatch.
As America Ferrera's breakout role, the show is iconic for many reasons. Betty is smart, hardworking, and savvy, but is also considered to be "plain," which causes some complications when she works for a fashion magazine.
The series has been widely praised for the way it addresses topics like self-worth and body confidence, and is still very relevant today.
You might also like
- New Disney+ movies: every new film to stream in June 2025, including Predator: Killer of Killers
- Disney+ is rolling out subscriber perks including exclusive competitions, free trials, and shopping discounts
- Disney+ confirms release date for the Rachel Zegler led Snow White movie after its disappointing box-office bomb
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.