Thunderbolts* is available to rent or buy on Prime Video, the Sky Store, Apple TV and Google TV.

While we wait for the streaming release of Marvel's Thunderbolts* movie on Disney+, there's some good news for fans of buying or renting movies: the digital release comes with a bunch of bonus extras that enable you to spend "a bit of quality time with the cast and crew".

If you haven't already seen the movie, we'd really recommend it. In our Thunderbolts* review we said that "its incredibly touching tale, relatable characters, and likable cast – all of whom are firing on all cylinders – set it apart from its MCU brethren... [it] is an expectation-defying, incredibly moving MCU entry that unashamedly wears its heart on its sleeve".

What to expect from Thunderbolts* for home viewing

In the US, there will be a Walmart-exclusive pop-up edition of the Thunderbolts* Blu-ray (Image credit: Disney)

There's an extensive list of bonus features as part of Thunderbolts* digital release (with the disclaimer that the features may vary by product and retailer), including deleted scenes that didn't make the final cut: 'Door Is Unliftable' and 'Gary Announcement', the latter of which features Congressman Gary from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier making an announcement about Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, aka Contessa.

There's also 'Assembling a Team to Remember', which delivers the promised quality time as the cast and crew divulge how the film's team of misfits and mavericks was assembled; 'Around the World and Back Again', which focuses on the eclectic locations and "astounding" production design, including a visit to the sprawling sets in Kuala Lumpur where Florence Pugh performs stunts on some of Earth's tallest buildings; and 'All About Bob, Sentry & The Void', which is a deep dive into the making of Lewis Pullman's trio of characters.

In addition to these features there's also a director's commentary by Jake Schrier, and a gag reel of outtakes.

The digital release hits Prime Video, the Sky Store, Apple TV and Google TV today, July 1, and the 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD releases come out on July 29 in the US and a week later in the UK. There will also be a collectors' edition SteelBook release of the 4K UHD edition and a Walmart exclusive pop-up Blu-ray too.

You may also like