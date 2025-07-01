Marvel confirms Thunderbolts* Blu-ray release date – here are the bonus features I’m most excited about
Digital and Blu-ray releases are incoming with tons of extra fun
While we wait for the streaming release of Marvel's Thunderbolts* movie on Disney+, there's some good news for fans of buying or renting movies: the digital release comes with a bunch of bonus extras that enable you to spend "a bit of quality time with the cast and crew".
If you haven't already seen the movie, we'd really recommend it. In our Thunderbolts* review we said that "its incredibly touching tale, relatable characters, and likable cast – all of whom are firing on all cylinders – set it apart from its MCU brethren... [it] is an expectation-defying, incredibly moving MCU entry that unashamedly wears its heart on its sleeve".
What to expect from Thunderbolts* for home viewing
There's an extensive list of bonus features as part of Thunderbolts* digital release (with the disclaimer that the features may vary by product and retailer), including deleted scenes that didn't make the final cut: 'Door Is Unliftable' and 'Gary Announcement', the latter of which features Congressman Gary from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier making an announcement about Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, aka Contessa.
There's also 'Assembling a Team to Remember', which delivers the promised quality time as the cast and crew divulge how the film's team of misfits and mavericks was assembled; 'Around the World and Back Again', which focuses on the eclectic locations and "astounding" production design, including a visit to the sprawling sets in Kuala Lumpur where Florence Pugh performs stunts on some of Earth's tallest buildings; and 'All About Bob, Sentry & The Void', which is a deep dive into the making of Lewis Pullman's trio of characters.
In addition to these features there's also a director's commentary by Jake Schrier, and a gag reel of outtakes.
The digital release hits Prime Video, the Sky Store, Apple TV and Google TV today, July 1, and the 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD releases come out on July 29 in the US and a week later in the UK. There will also be a collectors' edition SteelBook release of the 4K UHD edition and a Walmart exclusive pop-up Blu-ray too.
You may also like
- Ironheart review: Marvel and Ryan Coogler cook up a surprisingly super Disney+ show that bleeds street-level simplicity and magical mayhem
- Excited for Jurassic World Rebirth? Watch my favorite dinosaur movie on Disney+ while you wait
- Doctor Who is my #1 Disney+ recommendation – here's why it's my TV show of choice across all of time and space
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Contributor
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than twenty books. Her latest, a love letter to music titled Small Town Joy, is on sale now. She is the singer in spectacularly obscure Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.