Goosebumps has been canceled after two seasons at Disney+ and I'm heartbroken at the sudden loss of the hit horror series.

The R.L. Stine adaptation received rave reviews from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with an average score of 75% at the time of writing. It was one of the best Disney+ shows, so it's sudden disappearance may come as a shock to fans.

However, there's a chance we could see Goosebumps revived elsewhere as reports have suggested that the supernatural horror series could find a different streaming home. According to Variety, "an individual with knowledge of the situation, series producer Sony Pictures Television plans to shop the show to other outlets and explore different creative directions for the IP".

While that isn't a lot to go off right now, it does give us an indication that Goosebumps isn't completely dead in the water, and that producers are keen to see a fresh take on the series.

Where could Goosebumps end up next?

(Image credit: Disney+)

Unfortunately I don't have clairvoyance like some characters you may see in Goosebumps, but there are certainly streaming services that have favored horror content recently that could make them a great contender for the series.

HBO Max consistently picks up A24 horror movies and is no stranger to the darker side of storytelling, so could we see a Goosebumps revival coming to the best HBO Max shows? I do think that HBO Max would be a great place for Goosebumps, but that's not the only service that caught my eye when considering where it might go next.

Shudder is the leading horror streaming service with plenty of great originals. Most recently, they adapted the found footage horror movie series Creep into a series, so it would be interesting to see if they had a hand in re-developing Goosebumps.

I'd be happy with either of these options. Given the fact we've seen such a revival for good quality horror on the best streaming services, I'm praying that Goosebumps gets picked up somewhere and doesn't come to an abrupt end.

Right now this is all speculation but with a huge IP like Goosebumps, I'm sure many streamers would jump at the chance to have it in their library.