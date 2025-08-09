Freakier Friday is officially out in the world over two decades after its original movie, and I’ve made no secret of the fact it ticks a lot of legacy sequel boxes. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reunite as if no time at all has passed, with Lohan seeming to love every minute of being back in one of Disney’s movies. At this point, I must stress that we have no confirmed streaming release date for it, though we do know it’ll definitely be heading to Disney+.

However, we can take a logical guess for when it’s likely to arrive. Thanks to Disney movies usually being given an 100-day theatrical window before they arrive on the streamer, our ballpark assumption is around November 2025. It’s all in the figures – Deadpool & Wolverine took 110 days, Inside Out 2 came to Disney+ after 103 days, and Moana 2 took 106. See what I mean? There’s always a chance this will be extended due to all three of these titles being more popular than the Freaky Friday sequel, but I’m staying optimistic.

Why am I so hellbent on a streaming release date magically appearing out of thin air for Freakier Friday? Because of the Mean Girls Easter egg so hidden away that I completely missed it when I first watched the movie. I need to pause and dissect the scene over copious drinks, so if you see the legacy sequel before me, don’t make the same mistake I did.

October 3rd is the Mean Girls Easter egg in Freakier Friday I didn’t even notice

Freakier Friday | Official Trailer | In Theaters August 8 - YouTube Watch On

Our Easter egg ties into the basic Freakier Friday plot. Much like Freaky Friday revolved around Tess’ (Curtis) marriage and teen Anna’s (Lohan) subsequent angst, Anna is now getting married to fellow single parent Eric (Manny Jacinto) after meeting when daughters Harper (Julia Butters) and Lily (Sophia Hammons) get in trouble at school. Their wedding date? October 3rd, the day synonymous with when Cady in Mean Girls (also played by Lohan) kept track of when Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asked her what day it was.

In fact, October 3rd has been so hammered up by fans and distributor Paramount that Mean Girls is now annually celebrated on the date, usually coupled with fans dressing up in pink. It’s one of a myriad of quotes from the movie and certainly among the most well-known, so surely it’s not a coincidence that Freakier Friday picked up on it? Right?

“I genuinely don’t think anyone realized it,” Lohan said in an interview with Collider. “Until it was printed on the [wedding invitation] cards, the day of. Because it was one of the first days shooting and I was like, ‘does anyone realize this is October 3rd? That’s Mean Girls Day.’”

She continued, “No one did anything about it. I was like, ‘let’s leave it, it’s an Easter egg.’ And Nisha [Ganatra] was like, ‘we’re not doing Easter eggs.’ I’m like, ‘well, you did!’”

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you miss the brief moment the wedding invitation flashes up on screen, you’ll likely be running along to Disney+ to stream it with me when the time comes. Alongside this Easter egg is plenty of throwbacks to Freaky Friday itself, complete with a lengthy cameo from one Chad Michael Murray (I mean, how much more 2000s can it get?). I couldn’t recommend watching Freakier Friday more regardless, and I’ll be singing its praises all over again when the streaming release date is confirmed.