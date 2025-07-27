The Devil Wears Prada 2: everything we know so far about the Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep sequel

The Devil Wears Prada 2: key information - Filming began in July 2024 after the 2013 sequel script was shelved

- Releasing May 1, 2026, no trailer yet

- Production began on June 30, 2025

- Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are all returning

- Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, and Justin Theroux among newbies cast

- Plot follows Miranda Priestly's career decline as she faces off against Emily Charlton's luxury ad business

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially a go. Almost two decades after the release of the original movie, the sequel is actually happening.

I don't mean to be a hater, but Vanessa Williams keeping the IP alive through a musical just isn't cutting it for me. If you were a fellow tween in the 2000s, Disney's The Devil Wears Prada was one of the cinematic moments of the decade. You know all of Miranda Priestly's (Meryl Streep) iconic lines by heart, you watched the infamous Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) outfit transition scene more than you did your homework, and for the only time ever, you hated Emily Blunt because of her character (Emily Charlton).

I know, I can hear you saying: "why do we need another sequel of a by-gone classic that likely won't be as good?" I might be ever the optimist, but I firmly believe that this is the sequel that could end up being one of the best new movies of the decade.

Why? The original cast is all returning, the plot seems genuinely solid and the behind-the-scenes photos already prove that the outfits are as iconic as they were 20 years ago. Add to this the inevitable A-list cameos that will be coming our way, and we've got what has the making of an unmissable hit on our hands. I'm already so seated that I'm 10 months early, but thankfully we already know a lot about what The Devil Wears Prada 2 has in store.

The infamous cerulean belt scene in The Devil Wears Prada. (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

It's official! The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released on May 1, 2026. Amazingly, this is one weekend before the MET Gala, though it's pretty clear which will actually be the fashion event of the season. It's like we'll see some crossover here too, with the cast attending in or out of character amazing PR for the sequel.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer: is there one?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 | Now In Production - YouTube Watch On

It might feel as though all of these set clips are good enough to make a full trailer themselves, but alas, there is no The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer as of writing.

The movie went into production on June 30, 2025, which means filming has only just begun, so we're a way off of seeing any footage yet. While we've got no way of knowing when production is supposed to wrap, we can guess that a trailer won't make itself unknown until at least early 2026.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: confirmed cast

Anne Hathaway (Andy) and Emily Blunt (Emily) in The Devil Wears Prada. (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

It wouldn’t be The Devil Wears Prada without the charismatic and electric quartet of Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci, who will all be returning for the sequel. We also have a confirmed new co-stars with Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, and Justin Theroux. Plus, an abundance of hidden cameos will likely come out of the woodwork as time goes on.

Here's the confirmed The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast so far:

Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly

Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton

Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling

Tracie Thoms as Lily Ravitz

Tibor Feldman as Irv Ravitz

Kenneth Branagh as Miranda’s husband

Patrick Brammal as Andy’s new love interest

Simone Ashley

Lucy Liu

Justin Theroux

B.J. Novak

Pauline Chalamet

Conrad Ricamora

Helen J. Shen

Caleb Hearon

Director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, who worked on the original film, are also returning for the sequel, alongside producer Karen Rosenfelt.

Hathaway's co-star in The Idea of You Nicholas Galitzine previously spoke about wanting to work with her and Streep in the sequel. "Listen, if Annie’s down for it, if they want to do a sequel of The Devil Wears Prada, I’ll be someone," the actor said in Elle's 2024 Hollywood Rising issue. "I’ll be the assistant who runs and gets coffee for everyone." Whether anything actually came from his pleas, however, remains to be seen.

Adrian Grenier, who played Andy’s boyfriend, Nate, will not be returning for the sequel.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: story rumors

Anne Hathaway (Andy) in The Devil Wears Prada. (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

While Disney hasn't directly shared a synopsis for the sequel, Puck magazine reported: “The storyline being discussed focuses on Miranda Priestly, Streep’s Wintour-esque protagonist, at the end of her career, facing the decline of traditional magazine publishing. She’s forced to go head-to-head with her former assistant, Blunt’s Emily Charlton, now a high-powered executive at a Kering or LVMH-style luxury group, whose advertising dollars Priestly desperately needs.”

Of course, we know Hathaway's Andy is going to return too, but who Andy has grown up to be remains a mystery.

The sequel is likely to draw inspiration from the book Revenge Wears Prada, but with added elements not present in the original novel. In Revenge, Andy had recently turned 30 and was about to get married (we've seen a wedding ring on Hathaway's hand while filming). She'd become a successful magazine editor in her own right, working closely with her former Runway survivor Emily before Miranda re-enters her life.

It goes without saying that we all know Miranda is loosely based on Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, who has recently stepped down from her position after a 37-year tenure. If we'll see nods to this in the sequel remains to be seen, but giving how closely Wintour's exit times with filming, it's not impossible.