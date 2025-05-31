Practical Magic 2: release date, cast and everything we know about the spellbinding sequel

Practical Magic 2: key information - Set for release on Sept 18, 2026

- Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman reprising their iconic roles

- Plot will follow Alice Hoffman's The Book of Magic novel

- No official trailer released yet

- Expected to stream on HBO Max after theatrical release

- Joey King "in talks" to play Sally's daughter

Practical Magic 2 is on its way and considering it's been nearly 30 years since we enjoyed the 1998 original, it's practically magical news – especially because Warner Bros. has already confirmed the release date as September 18, 2026.

Will Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman be reprising their iconic roles? Yes, they certainly will. The sequel is set to bring back at least that much of the original's spellbinding magic, with both Sally and Gillian Owens played by the original actors.

Marked as a theatrical release at first, it will almost certainly arrive on HBO Max after that, as a Warner movie – the original Practical Magic has found its home there.

And who knows, Practical Magic 2 may well find itself among the best Max movies to watch on one of the best streaming services. Here's everything we know so far about Practical Magic 2 from release date, to cast, to plot and so much more.

The spell is cast. The date is set. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return. Only In Theaters September 18, 2026. Rewatch the original #PracticalMagic now streaming on MAX. pic.twitter.com/SfPT1DduLXMay 6, 2025

Practical Magic 2 will arrive in theaters on September 18, 2026. The news was confirmed by an official post on X in May by Warner Bros, accompanied by some magic words from the movie's stars, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman.

They can be heard reciting a spell: "Tooth of wolf and morning dew. Something old and something new. Let the spell begin to mix. September 18, 2026."

While it says "only in theaters", it's all-but-certain to come to HBO Max after that, since that's Warner Bros. Discovery's official streaming platform. It's where the original 1998 Practical Magic just dropped too, if you want to remind yourself of the magic.

Practical Magic 2: has a trailer been released?

Will Aunt Franny and Aunt Jet return? (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

There's no official Practical Magic 2 trailer yet, which is not surprising considering the cast and crew haven't announced any notice of filming.

During an interview with Variety in February though, Kidman revealed that the sequel is "moving ahead rapidly", before shutting down any further questions. I'll be sure to update here when an official trailer drops.

Practical Magic 2: confirmed cast

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman will reprise their iconic roles (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

As far as the Practical Magic 2 cast list goes, it's pretty sparse. But, there's two crucial actors who will be reprising their role, as reported by Variety:

Sandra Bullock as Sally Owens

Nicole Kidman as Gillian Owens

It feels as though Practical Magic 2 wouldn't be possible without the return of Bullock and Kidman as the Owens' sisters, so this casting announcement coming hand-in-hand with revealing the movie's existence makes total sense (and is a huge relief).

To tie the cast together perfectly, we're wondering if Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest will also reprise their iconic roles as Aunt Franny and Aunt Jet respectively. Both women are still acting, despite being 81 and 77 years old, respectively.

There is an important crew member returning, though, and that's Akiva Goldsman who co-wrote the original Practical Magic. And he's officially back on board for writing Practical Magic 2.

Finally, though yet to be confirmed, Joey King is reportedly "in talks" to play Sally's daughter (as per Variety) and we'll delve more into the importance of this role in the plot section below.

Practical Magic 2: story synopsis and rumors

Practical Magic 2 will be based on Alice Hoffman's The Book of Magic (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Full spoilers for Practical Magic to follow. Plus, potential spoilers for Practical Magic 2.

The original Practical Magic movie in 1998 is based on the first novel in the famed series by author, Alice Hoffman. It followed Sally and Gillian, two reluctant witch sisters, who are raised by their aunts in a small town tackling a curse that could stop them from ever finding love.

And, as they grow up, they use their gift of practical magic to try to break the wretched curse for good.

So, when it comes to the plot of Practical Magic 2, it marks a return to the books. Hoffman's series consists of four novels; Practical Magic (1995), The Rules of Magic (2017), Magic Lessons (2020) and The Book of Magic (2021). And Entertainment Weekly exclusively revealed in July 2024 that The Book of Magic would be the basis of the sequel's plot.

Speaking to EW, producer Denise Di Novi said: "I think [fans are] going to be very pleased. We're going to be very faithful. We're cognizant to how important those characters and that movie are to so many people. We're not going to reinvent the wheel."

We know from the official book synopsis that this, the fourth in Hoffman's series, follows "three generations of the Owens women, and one long-lost brother", as well as the "younger generation" including Kylie Owens, the daughter of Sally.

And, of course, there's already talks about casting Sally's daughter, but I won't delve into the synopsis of this book any further for fear of revealing too much. I don't want the same generational curse that haunts the Owens family coming down on me.

Will there be more Practical Magic movies?

Will a Practical Magic prequel be revisited? (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Never say never. While there's no suggestion that any more Practical Magic movies are on the way, I can't say for certain that this marks the end. That said, given that Practical Magic 2 is based around Alice Hoffman's conclusive novel of her series, then for Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman's story at least, it feels... well, conclusive.

But, while another movie might be out of the question, how about a TV show? The two prequel novels that came between Practical Magic and The Book of Magic have been a focus of previous, though failed, attempts to bring Practical Magic back to life.

The most recent by HBO Max as it hoped to create a TV series in 2019. Set to focus on the aunts, Franny and Jet, it failed to get the green light, but perhaps Practical Magic 2 can bring the magic back to life?

I imagine it will all depend on the success of the movie – if it's a big hit, spin-offs could be worked out pretty quickly.

