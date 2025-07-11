When might James Gunn's Superman movie be available to watch on HBO Max?

Right now, Superman's latest big-screen adventure is only available in theaters

Superman has taken flight in theaters worldwide, but I suspect some of you are already asking yourself when it'll be available to watch at home. The short answer is: I don't know, but that won't stop me from speculating on its eventual home release.

In this guide, I'll predict when the first DC Universe (DCU) film will be viewable on HBO Max in nations where that this streaming platform is available. For those of you who live in countries where it isn't, such as the UK, I'll also offer my thoughts on which service it may launch on, too.

When can I watch Superman on HBO Max?

Hopefully, it won't be too long until you can stop looking up when Superman will fly onto your TV (Image credit: DC Studios/Warner Bros. Pictures)

As I alluded to in this article's introduction, James Gunn's Superman movie doesn't have an HBO Max release date yet. However, I can use some of Warner Bros' other 2025 film releases to speculate on a possible home launch.

Take A Minecraft Movie, for example. One of the highest-grossing new movies of the year debuted in theaters on April 4. It was later released on HBO Max, aka one of the world's best streaming services, on June 20. That means 77 days passed between Warner Bros' movie adaptation of Minecraft landing in cinemas and joining HBO Max's movie library.

Meanwhile, Sinners, a supernatural horror period piece from Ryan Coogler, arrived in theaters globally on April 18. It earned a spot on our best HBO Max movies list when it landed on the streamer on July 4. Again, 77 days came and went between its big- and small-screen debuts.

If we use that pair as a guide for Superman's eventual release on HBO Max, it isn't likely to air on the streaming titan until September 26. That date will mark 77 days since the Man of Steel's latest cinematic adventure flew into theaters on July 11, so it's the best guess I can make at this time. Once an official launch date is confirmed, I'll update this section.

Which streaming services might Superman launch on in nations where HBO Max isn't available?

The DC Comics icon's latest film should be available on other streaming platforms later this year (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

If you live in a country where HBO Max hasn't launched yet, don't worry. Superman, aka the first DCU Chapter One movie, should come to other streaming platforms before 2025 ends.

The first place it should be available is on video-on-demand (VoD) services that allow you to rent or buy movies. So, you'll want to look on Prime Video, as well as online stores owned by Sky, Microsoft, and Apple, to watch the DC Comics film.

My best guess? Keep an eye out on these platforms towards the end of August, which is when Warner Bros. may start to offer Superman on these platforms. That said, depending on how well it performs at the global box office, Warner Bros. may extend its theatrical run into late August, which might mean you won't be able to rent or buy it until sometime in September.

But what about streamers that you're already subscribed to and pay a monthly fee for? This is a trickier question to answer because Warner Bros' comic book films have appeared on various platforms over the last few years.

However, there are some services that are more likely to offer Superman 'for free' – i.e. as long as you have a paid-for account, you can watch any film in a platform's back catalog – than others. So, based on where other DC comic book films are available now, or services they recently appeared on, read the below list to see which ones will be the most plausible homes for Superman. Once I know more about when and where one of the most exciting DCU movies and shows will be available to watch at home, I'll update this section.

Australia – Binge or Stan

– Binge or Stan Canada – Crave or Netflix

– Crave or Netflix India – Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, or Prime Video

– Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, or Prime Video New Zealand – Neon

– Neon UK – Sky/Now TV

For more Superman- and DC comic movies-based coverage, read the section below.