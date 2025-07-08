Another month, another streaming dilemma: which of the best streaming services looks worthy of earning July's subscription $$ from me?

Let’s face it, they all have a little something to offer, but when it comes down to the crunch it’s not always an option to pay for every single one. Subscription hopping is a fast-catching trend that’s designed to help you save cash *and* maximise your viewing time.

When approaching the hotter months – you know, when you're off barbecuing and cavorting in the sea, etc – you're also less likely to be home. And when you are snugged up on the couch, you want the crème de la crème of entertainment without the worries of app-scrolling.



To help you figure it out, I've perused listings for all of the major platforms – and here's why I'm keeping Max this month and ditching Paramount Plus.

This month, I'm keeping Max

Michael B. Jordan in Sinners. (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Max is apparently reverting back to its previous name of HBO Max, but for now, it's still that one-syllabled streamer that continues to sucker me in. From its plethora of offerings this month, including a trio of top RT-rated movies, there's a bunch of films I'm very excited to check out.

While I caught this in theaters, I cannot recommend the Ryan Coogler-directed Sinners which arrives on July 4. Michael B. Jordan does double-duty as twin brothers, Smoke and Stack, who return to their hometown with a get rich quick scheme involving a speakeasy. As night falls at their new venture, something comes out from the darkness with a penchant for blood. This cast sparkles, as if they know they're in something truly unique and genre-changing.

Honestly, Max is worth it this month for Sinners alone. Arguably the best horror movie of 2025, it matches narrative swagger with classic, well-executed genre tropes, tossing in one of the year's best setpieces: an epoch-spinning musical number. The bulk of the story takes place over the course of 24 hours and it's so beautifully realised that it makes you wonder why studios refuse to take risks on more original properties. Go in knowing as little as possible and be pleasantly surprised.

(Image credit: A24)

Elsewhere, we've got Opus arriving on July 11. This genre mash-up stars The Bear's Ayo Edebiri as journalist Ariel Ecton, one of six influencer-types invited to the home of reclusive pop singer Alfred Moretti, played by John Malkovich. Having mysteriously dropped off the radar 30 years ago he entices this group into his abode and enacts his plan. It's a keen premise matched by its stacked cast, that also includes Juliette Lewis, Murray Bartlett, Tony Hale, Amber Midthunder and Rosario Dawson.

While this next one received a mixed critical appraisal, I'll be tuning in to watch the A24 slice of weirdness that is Death Of A Unicorn, slated to drop on July 25. Much like Opus it boasts a pretty enticing cast including Jenna Ortega, Paul Rudd, Tea Leoni, Will Poulter and Richard E. Grant. Positioned as a black comedy-horror, I'm definitely intrigued to see how this all shakes out.

In terms of library titles hitting Max, you cannot go wrong with Todd Haynes' Carol that celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. A mesmerizing queer love story that fades out on a happily-ever-after, it's well worth your time. Jordan Peele's Get Out lands early in the month, too, which is always a true delight to revisit.

And I'm waving bye to… yes, Paramount Plus

Michael C. Hall in Dexter: Resurrection. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Okay, look, I’ve made no bones about my love of Paramount Plus depending on the time of year (i.e. – is there a current season of Yellowjackets dropping weekly episodes?).

Aside from ongoing shows, my preference for a streamer is that they carry at least one new release film I’ve had on my watchlist. Preferably one that I missed at the cinema in recent months. Alas, this month the Paramount Plus library doesn’t make the grade.

Dexter: Resurrection hits the streamer mid-month, and I won’t lie, it does carry a whiff of intrigue basically around its entire premise. How the heck did Dexter Morgan survive ANOTHER death? I'm on the verge of having an Annie Wilkes-inspired blow-up about the fact he died of a cockadoodie gunshot wound. But, this is the franchise that keeps on giving, so maybe I'll give it a chance in August.