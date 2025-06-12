As we head closer and closer to summer (for those of us in the northern hemisphere at least), the best streaming services are reviving their libraries in order to keep you away from nature and sunlight, safely ensconced on your couch. Which, considering allergies and heat, is a worthy tactic that I shall be adhering to. And it's not hard to see why with everything due to hit streaming in June 2025.

But, as the cost of streaming rises along with… well, the cost of everything, it's a good idea to contemplate which services you absolutely have to keep for the upcoming month versus those you can probably go without for June.



Luckily, this month sees one of my favorite reliable hubs knock out a bunch of titles I simply cannot ignore – I’m talking about Hulu (a lot of the same titles of which will arrive on Disney+ internationally) – and one of my other favorites offer up so few, I'm happy to let it go for the month. Here's my take.

Why I'm keeping my Hulu subscription in June

I can't wait to get back into this heated kitchen. (Image credit: FX)

I love Hulu. It's one of my favorite streamers because of its deals with several major TV networks– NBC, ABC and Fox– which allows you to get the latest episodes of shows either the day-of, or the day after they originally air. While that's been essential for my addiction to 9-1-1 and The Rookie, this month however, I've got eyes for one show only.

Yep, The Bear season 4 debuts June 25. This award-winning drama continues to stoke curiosity, and based on a lil' detail in the teaser trailer it looks like this could be the last outing for Carmy and the crew. Whether that's the case, I'll be ready to chomp down on whatever they're serving up!

If you're looking for movies then two of my favorite franchises are coming to the platform. Anyone who knows me knows I love the Alien series– yes, I ranked them even though it was one of the most difficult things I've ever done – so I'm delighted that all nine of the movies will be available as part of everything new on Hulu in June in the US (those in the UK or Australia can catch these on Disney+ instead).

Alien: Earth isn't coming out until August but the entire Alien franchise is streaming on Hulu in the US. (Image credit: FX)

2024's Alien: Romulus dropped on Hulu and Disney+ a while back but now you can binge the entire xenomorph legacy in one go, which also includes both Alien vs. Predator films. Are they good? Not particularly. Do they fit into the chronology? Not particularly. But they attempt to unite two of the bloodiest franchises into a PG-13 film so honestly, worthwhile watching for that alone.

Now is a great time to revisit all of the films, as FX is bringing the xenos to the small screen with Alien: Earth, which makes its way onto Hulu on August 12. Of course, there's also the new Predator: Killer of Killers to enjoy, too.

Keeping that horror vibe, Scream 2022 slashes its way onto Hulu June 8 – unfortunately, it's only streaming on the Channel 4 app in the UK and isn't available in Australia. This requel ought to get audiences prepared for next year's Scream 7, which is one of my most anticipated horror films of 2026.

On the newer end of things the latest Steven Soderbergh outing, Presence, is slated for a June 3 arrival on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally, and I'm very excited to check this out. Its critical reception has wavered depending on the viewer; some people hoped for a flat-out horror and others wanted a drama, and judging on the reviews, it sounds like a mashup of the two.

Why I'm canceling HBO Max in June

The Last of Us season 2 has ended on HBO Max. (Image credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO)

If you’ve gathered by now, I tend to keep streamers that have at least two things I’m excited to watch – movies or TV series. Aside from the service finally reverting back to its old name of HBO Max – which is exciting to me but I'm going to need a little more to go on – Max simply doesn’t carry any fresh offerings I have to watch in June.



Granted, there are exceptions to my preferences as Max offers a ton of great shows. With The Last Of Us season 2 all wrapped up, there isn't much to necessitate my subscription, BUT, if you are a fan of The Gilded Age, I expect you'll want to keep Max as season 3 drops later in the month.