I am an AI expert and here's how businesses can take their AI dreams to the next level

There’s no doubt that AI can offer businesses significant opportunities to enhance efficiency, unlock insights and improve their operations. However, making the leap from concept to effective execution remains a complex journey for many. Organizations are often overly optimistic about how easy AI will be to implement, but quickly find that generating real impact through scalable systems relies on more than ambition alone.

Unfortunately, all too often, promising AI initiatives remain stuck in "proof of concept purgatory", failing to move into production due to integration issues, particularly with back-end data. The truth is that AI will not succeed if the underlying processes and data are disorganized. AI thrives in environments where data is structured, connected, and easily navigable - by both machines and people. It must be embedded into workflows, not added as an afterthought. This is particularly crucial in high-stakes sectors, where the success of AI depends entirely on the quality and accessibility of information.

Beyond the basics

As automation and AI adoption accelerates, the challenge is no longer whether to adopt AI - but how to do it well. That means moving beyond the low-hanging fruit and prioritizing strategic implementation supported by data readiness and solutions that enable seamless integration.

Terms such as ‘Generative AI’, ‘Agentic AI’, ‘LLMs’ or even more broadly ‘intelligent automation’ have certainly created a buzz in recent years, but unfortunately, many implementations are falling short of their true potential. In many cases, what businesses are actually deploying are advanced chatbots or deterministic systems that don’t fully leverage AI’s potential. For example, a lot of businesses are still at the stage where they are using AI for simple tasks like content generation, speech-to-text, or at most - the automation of simple processes. Whilst using AI for tasks such as these is certainly a valuable step to support productivity and free up employees, these straightforward processes are only just scratching the surface on what AI has to offer.

What does innovative AI look like?

True AI innovation often involves handling probabilistic tasks, where uncertainty and variability in data demand more advanced AI systems to guide decisions. To drive impact from AI, it’s time for organizations to move beyond the basic applications and start thinking about how AI can augment and support human decision-making and improve outcomes across a variety of channels.

This isn’t about replacing human workers, but supporting them with real-time insights. For those in contact center roles, effectively integrated AI can provide next-best-action recommendations and contextualized guidance during customer interactions. A significant shift from traditional rule-based systems to intelligent, adaptive support that empowers teams to make faster, more accurate decisions. Moreover, by automating routine and repetitive tasks - such as identifying intent or retrieving customer history - AI can help reduce friction in the customer journey. This not only improves operational efficiency but also elevates customer satisfaction, eliminating the need for customers to repeat themselves across touchpoints.

The integration dilemma

Unfortunately, for many sectors, the biggest roadblock to impactful AI adoption comes from the complexity surrounding its integration with legacy systems. Whilst using an AI bot to automate content generation or customer service tasks is fairly straight forward, getting that system to access and interact with real customer data – such as CRM systems, product databases, or service records, can become a monumental challenge. For example, many public sector organizations have hundreds of different systems concurrently, each managing different aspects of customer service or data collection. The real challenge lies in making sure all these systems talk to each other effectively and that AI can access the relevant data from across the organisation securely.

Without seamless integration, AI cannot function optimally, and its promise of transforming business operations becomes much harder to achieve. After all, AI can only be as effective as the data it relies on. If data is disjointed or stored in silos across different systems it will struggle to deliver meaningful insights, or guide decisions effectively. To overcome this, organizations need to look at their processes and workflows holistically, ensuring data within these systems is well-organized, consistent and accessible.

This may require the reorganization of data and making bold decisions around whether the underlying, legacy technology is still right for the business’s needs. This is where process mapping is an essential starting point. Process mapping is the practice of creating a detailed map of all workflows scattered across the entire business and visualizing them to understand the direct and indirect impact one process may have on another.

From concept to impact

Shifting the dial on AI from concept to meaningful impact, requires organizations to take a pragmatic and outcome-focused approach. AI should be incorporated intelligently, and is often most successful when it augments existing systems. Platform-based AI tools which combine low-code capabilities can offer organizations a great solution to this by breaking down the barriers to development and removing the need to rip and replace solutions.

Adopting a more systematic and intelligent approach to implementation is equally as important. AI should only be applied where it clearly adds value. Gaining visibility into workflows and identifying process bottlenecks is key to this - helping to ensure AI is targeted to areas that deliver measurable improvements.

By focusing on augmentation over replacement, adopting platform-based AI tools that support integration, and aligning AI initiatives with business needs, organizations can unlock scalable, sustainable AI outcomes that go far beyond the proof-of-concept stage.

