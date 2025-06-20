I’m an AI expert and here are five tips on how to use AI to maximize your business potential

With each passing day, AI is becoming more intelligent, more sophisticated, and more valuable to businesses worldwide. The opportunities it presents are endless – but only if brands are willing to embrace the new tech-driven business landscape and keep pace with rapid change.

There are many ways AI tools can be leveraged to work smarter, save time, reduce costs, and unlock new opportunities. Here are some tips and tricks to get you started…

Anthony Lye Social Links Navigation CEO of Quid.

1. Use AI to Cut Through the Data Noise

Recent breakthroughs in machine learning, natural language processing, and IT automation mean businesses can now access vast amounts of valuable internal and external data. High-quality data is critical to understanding your audience, spotting unmet needs, and tailoring strategies that truly resonate, but simply having access to more data doesn’t automatically translate into better outcomes.

Businesses must find ways to sift through the noise - and that’s where AI becomes invaluable. By using AI-powered tools, companies can extract actionable insights faster, more accurately, and at a larger scale, providing business leaders with a clear understanding of the steps needed to drive growth within their sector.

2. Accelerate Decision-Making with AI Insights

When applied correctly, AI-powered insights can dramatically enhance decision-making. Machine learning algorithms can process extensive datasets in seconds, allowing businesses to swiftly adapt to market changes and optimize pricing strategies.

AI can also analyze consumer behavior and competitor activity in real time, automatically adjusting pricing, marketing, and inventory strategies to maintain competitiveness - all while freeing your teams to focus on higher-value work that directly impacts profitability and operational efficiency.

3. Stay Ahead by Predicting Emerging Trends

One of AI’s greatest strengths lies in its ability to predict shifts before they happen. Traditional market research relies on historical data, while AI-powered research looks forward, identifying emerging trends early.

Businesses can monitor social media, search behavior, and purchasing patterns with AI to predict what’s coming next — whether that's the next retail craze or the next big opportunity in your sector.

Companies are already capitalizing on AI to help them do this. For example, fashion brands are using AI to forecast style trends from TikTok, while FMCG companies are tracking real-time sentiment to guide product innovation.

4. Personalize Customer Experiences at Scale

Personalization has become the gold standard in customer engagement, and AI is the ultimate engine behind it. Ecommerce platforms use AI-powered recommendation engines to suggest products based on past behavior. Streaming giants like Netflix and Spotify use it to curate content that keeps users coming back.

By tapping into consumer data, AI allows businesses to deliver highly personalized experiences - increasing customer satisfaction, loyalty, and ultimately, revenue. AI-driven chatbots and virtual assistants also ensure faster, more consistent customer support, minimizing human error while boosting brand connectivity.

5. Prioritize Ethical AI and Empower Your Workforce

As AI becomes central to operations, businesses must also prioritize responsible use. Machines are only as effective as the ethical frameworks behind them. Rather than replacing your workforce, AI should equip your employees with powerful tools to help them perform at their very best. Forward-thinking companies are investing in reskilling programs, ensuring their employees understand AI’s role and can work alongside it to create even greater value.

Meanwhile, AI companies must also stay at the cutting edge of innovation, continuously adapting our services to meet the changing needs of businesses operating in an increasingly complex, tech-driven world.

The Bottom Line

Intelligent application of AI is rapidly becoming the new foundation of business success. Companies that integrate AI into their strategy, decision-making, and customer engagement processes today will be the ones leading their industries tomorrow. Those who act now will gain a competitive edge: operating with greater agility, efficiency, and precision, freeing up valuable time and resources to focus on innovation and growth.

We've listed the best performance management software.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro