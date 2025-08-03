Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, August 3 (game #784).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #785) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

APHID

BEETLE

CEDAR

DECAY

EASY

EFFORT

GEO

TICK

BEECH

VENDETTA

APPLE

PINE

MITE

COOKIE

YEW

ZITI

NYT Connections today (game #785) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Tiny bugs

Tiny bugs GREEN: Barking up the correct ones

Barking up the correct ones BLUE: Spelling game

Spelling game PURPLE: Say aloud to see the link

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #785) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ARTHROPODS

GREEN: TREES

BLUE: [LETTER] (IS) FOR __

PURPLE: WORDS THAT SOUNDS LIKE TWO LETTERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #785) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #785, are…

YELLOW: ARTHROPODS APHID, BEETLE, MITE, TICK

APHID, BEETLE, MITE, TICK GREEN: TREES BEECH, CEDAR, PINE, YEW

BEECH, CEDAR, PINE, YEW BLUE: [LETTER] (IS) FOR __ APPLE, COOKIE, EFFORT, VENDETTA

APPLE, COOKIE, EFFORT, VENDETTA PURPLE: WORDS THAT SOUNDS LIKE TWO LETTERS DECAY, EASY, GEO, ZITI

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

Every day Connections finds a new way to either teach me or confuse me. Today it was… both.

I knew that A is for EFFORT and for APPLE, while V is for VENDETTA. But what is COOKIE doing in the [LETTER] (IS) FOR __ group? And what's with the square bracket rounded bracket? Is this an equation?

Realizing that I must be suffering from some terrible pop culture gap, a post-game Google revealed that the answer was related to the Cookie Monster from Sesame Street. I should have known.

I made two mistakes trying to get that group together. The other came earlier in the game, when I put APPLE in with the other TREES. A for annoying.

