Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

NYT Connections today (game #784) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MIRROR

BEETLE

POLO

BIRD

GOLF

GORILLA

PARROT

CRICKET

FEVER

ECHO

SQUASH

BUG

MONKEY

FAD

COPY

CRAZE

NYT Connections today (game #784) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Reproduction

Reproduction BLUE: On trends

On trends GREEN: Bats and rackets etc

Bats and rackets etc PURPLE: Musical beasts

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #784) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: EMULATE

BLUE: MANIA

GREEN: SPORTS

PURPLE: SINGLE ANIMAL IN A CREATIVELY SPELLED BAND NAME

NYT Connections today (game #784) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #784, are…

YELLOW: EMULATE COPY, ECHO, MIRROR, PARROT

COPY, ECHO, MIRROR, PARROT BLUE: MANIA BUG, CRAZE, FAD, FEVER

BUG, CRAZE, FAD, FEVER GREEN: SPORTS CRICKET, GOLF, POLO, SQUASH

CRICKET, GOLF, POLO, SQUASH PURPLE: SINGLE ANIMAL IN A CREATIVELY SPELLED BAND NAMEBEETLE, BIRD, GORILLA, MONKEY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

As someone who spent 20 years as a music journalist I’m annoyed that I didn't see that SINGLE ANIMAL IN A CREATIVELY SPELLED BAND NAME referred to The Beatles, The Byrds, Gorillaz and The Monkees.

Instead, I was too busy falling into the very obvious trap of thinking that there was a group connecting Volkswagen cars – POLO, BEETLE and GOLF are definitely models and I took a guess that ECHO was too. It isn't.

My other mistake was putting together PARROT, BUG, CRICKET and beetle, thinking it was something to do with the Pixar movie A Bug’s Life (my memory is sketchy!).

