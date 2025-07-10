Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, July 10 (game #760).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #761) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

UBER

SWAN

LOVE

VIAL

GOOSE

GOOGLE

FOWL

ZOOM

YAHOO

SIREN

MIEN

DODO

PHOTOSHOP

FOLK

GOOF

OFFAL

NYT Connections today (game #761) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Brands used as words

Brands used as words GREEN: Daft types

Daft types BLUE: Just add lyrics

Just add lyrics PURPLE: Sounds like a bad person

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #761) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: COMPANIES THAT HAVE BECOME VERBS

GREEN: SILLY PERSON

BLUE: KINDS OF SONGS

PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF SYNONYMS FOR "DESPICABLE"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #761) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #761, are…

YELLOW: COMPANIES THAT HAVE BECOME VERBS GOOGLE, PHOTOSHOP, UBER, ZOOM

GOOGLE, PHOTOSHOP, UBER, ZOOM GREEN: SILLY PERSON DODO, GOOF, GOOSE, YAHOO

DODO, GOOF, GOOSE, YAHOO BLUE: KINDS OF SONGS FOLK, LOVE, SIREN, SWAN

FOLK, LOVE, SIREN, SWAN PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF SYNONYMS FOR "DESPICABLE" FOWL, MIEN, OFFAL, VIAL

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

I made my first mistake trying to connect four birds, with DODO, SWAN, GOOSE, and FOWL.

Then a miracle happened and I actually cracked a homophone group – something that I usually suffer Connections blindness with.

My victory laps were short-lived, however, as I floundered on the rocks making groups of four groups and getting one away three times. If only I stopped to think about it instead of hoping to get lucky.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

