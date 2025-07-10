Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, July 10 (game #494).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #495) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… It could be verse

NYT Strands today (game #495) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SMILE

PILE

RACE

LACE

CHIP

SLIP

NYT Strands today (game #495) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 6 letters

NYT Strands today (game #495) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #495) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #495, are…

SONNET

LIMERICK

EPIC

ELEGY

HAIKU

BALLAD

ACROSTIC

SPANGRAM: POETRY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

So, even though I saw the word SONNET really quickly, I struggled with the rest of today’s word search and needed a couple of hints to get me home.

Anyway, I think I may have been distracted by the number of rhyming non-game words on the board (I couldn’t resist) and the incredibly short spangram – it’s been quite a while since we’ve had a minimal six-letter snake.

Despite being only eight letters left, ACROSTIC still took me a while to get as it was a new word to me – it’s a poem where the first letter of each line forms a word. Kind of like a puzzle within a poem.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

