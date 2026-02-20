Top Android AI photo and video editor exposes nearly two million user images and videos

Cybernews found misconfigured database in “Video AI Art Generator & Maker” app

Leak exposed 8.27m media files, including 2m private user photos and videos

Developers secured database after disclosure; similar flaws seen in another Codeway app

Yet another misconfigured database leaking sensitive user data was found, but this one is even more worrying since the data being leaked is - user-uploaded photos and videos.

Researchers from Cybernews recently discovered an Android app called “Video AI Art Generator & Maker” contained a misconfigured Google Cloud storage bucket which was accessible to anyone who knew where to look.

In total, more than 1.5 million user images, and more than 385,000 videos were stored in the bucket. Furthermore, it stored more than 2.87 million AI-generated videos, more than 386,000 AI-generated audio files, and more than 2.87 million AI-generated images.

Several vulnerable apps

The app offered AI-generated makeovers for photos and videos - something that is particularly popular these days. It was launched in mid-June 2023 and according to Cybernews, has been storing the multimedia people upload since then.

So, in total, the exposed bucket contained 8.27 million media files, 2 million of which were private, user-uploaded content.

The app was allegedly developed by Codeway Dijital Hizmetler Anonim Sirketi, a private company registered in Turkey, but we could not find this app on the Play Store, or the developer’s official website. Codeway’s dedicated Play Store page shows only three apps.

However, the official website does demonstrate a different app, called Chat & Ask AI, and this one also had a misconfigured backend using Google Firebase. In early February 2026, an independent researcher found that this app, one of the most popular ones in its category, exposed 300 million messages tied to 25 million users.

Still, Cybernews said it managed to get in touch with the developers, who secured the Video AI Art Generator & Maker database soon after.

“This data leak shows how some AI apps prioritize fast product delivery, skipping crucial security features, such as enabling authentication for the critical cloud storage bucket used to store user data, including images and videos,” the researchers explained.

