IMEC's breakthrough solves one of quantum computing's biggest issues: scalability

The approach leverages existing bleeding-edge lithography used for classic computer chips

The research hub hopes to recreate this with potentially millions of qubits on a single chip

Investors and professionals across the world are currently obsessed with how far the capabilities of modern AI systems will evolve over time, as tasks become increasingly complex even as agentic AI grows significantly faster, learning from a mix of user feedback, training data, and larger context windows.

Many of these computing breakthroughs are possible thanks to Nvidia’s AI chips and CUDA software stack, which are recognized as the industry gold standard. The same manufacturing process (High NA EUV Lithography) that makes these viable has been leveraged by the semiconductor research hub IMEC to build what could be the world’s first scalable quantum dot qubit device.

IMEC has now reported the successful fabrication of a functioning network of qubits with separations of just 6 nanometers, a crucial breakthrough given that the coupling strength between neighboring quantum dots increases exponentially with decreasing distance, making this otherwise a challenging feat.

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An important breakthrough for scaling in quantum computing

These exciting breakthroughs could be a stepping stone for an industry often plagued by scalability issues, even as they demonstrate compatibility with existing CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor) technology that powers modern silicon chips.

“High NA EUV enables the precise patterning of silicon quantum dot qubits," noted program director of Quantum Computing at IMEC, Kristiaan De Greve.

"As the coupling strength between neighboring quantum dots increases exponentially with the gap between them, we need to reliably pattern gaps of a few nanometers between the control electrodes of the quantum dots. This is a true engineering feat, thanks to our integration and patterning teams and ASML's outstanding high NA EUV technology.”

While considerable research and development are still needed to scale this and, perhaps one day, to have commercially viable quantum computers that work in sync with classic computer chips on the same die, this is an important proof of concept that shows it is possible.

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Quantum computing, however, has its own challenges, and while the underlying tech in play here, leveraging Silicon Spin Qubits, has its advantages, it also tends to be demanding in its implementation. It requires extreme cooling, is sensitive to material defects, and is prone to failure when meeting modern error-correction thresholds, as IMEC has previously noted.

The development does have industry players excited about the prospect of future chips that could incorporate millions of qubits on a single chip, with Sofie Beyne, the project leader and quantum integration engineer at IMEC, summing it up best:

“We can leverage decades of semiconductor innovation and reuse the entire ecosystem of silicon scaling, moving quantum devices beyond lab experiments to large-scale, manufacturable systems. This is where silicon-based qubits have a clear advantage.”

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