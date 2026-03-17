IBM integrates quantum processors with classical supercomputers for coordinated scientific computations

Quantum-centric supercomputing allows workloads to switch between CPUs, GPUs, and QPUs

Researchers successfully simulated complex molecules using hybrid quantum-classical workflows

IBM has outlined a new reference architecture designed to combine quantum processors with traditional supercomputing infrastructure.

The company describes the concept as quantum-centric supercomputing, an approach intended to connect quantum processing units with GPUs and CPUs within large computing environments.

The architecture is designed to operate across research centers, on-premises infrastructure, and cloud systems, while supporting coordinated workflows between different types of hardware.

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Designing a unified quantum-classical computing environment

The proposed design integrates quantum processors with classical computing clusters, high-speed networking systems, and shared storage infrastructure.

IBM says this arrangement allows scientific workloads to move between different processors depending on the computational demands of the task.

Open software frameworks, including Qiskit, are intended to manage scheduling and coordination across the combined systems.

Jay Gambetta, Director of IBM Research, said the goal is to merge quantum and classical computing resources into a unified environment capable of addressing problems that traditional supercomputers struggle to simulate.

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“More than four decades ago, Richard Feynman envisioned computers that could simulate quantum physics,” he said.

“The future lies in quantum-centric supercomputing, where quantum processors work together with classical high-performance computing to solve problems that were previously out of reach.”

IBM and its research partners have reported measurable scientific results using hybrid quantum-classical computing.

Teams from the University of Manchester, the University of Oxford, ETH Zurich, EPFL, and the University of Regensburg verified the unusual electronic structure of a half Möbius molecule.

Cleveland Clinic scientists simulated a 303-atom tryptophan cage mini protein, while IBM, RIKEN, and the University of Chicago identified the lowest energy states of engineered quantum systems, surpassing classical methods.

In a larger experiment, an IBM quantum processor exchanged data with 152,064 classical nodes of RIKEN’s Fugaku supercomputer to simulate iron-sulfur molecular clusters, critical in biology and chemistry.

Despite these demonstrations, hybrid quantum workflows remain technically complex, as researchers often need to coordinate data transfers, scheduling, and algorithm execution between separate computing systems.

IBM’s reference architecture attempts to address these challenges through coordinated software orchestration and shared infrastructure designed to link quantum and classical resources.

The company describes a staged development path in which quantum processors first operate as specialized accelerators inside existing supercomputing centers.

Later phases would involve tighter coupling between quantum hardware and classical computing clusters through advanced middleware systems.

These experiments show that hybrid quantum systems can contribute to specialized scientific calculations - however, the results remain largely confined to controlled research environments and highly specific simulations.

The roadmap indicates progress in workflow integration and algorithm development, although practical deployment outside research institutions still appears limited for now.

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