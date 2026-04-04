For decades, modern navigation has relied heavily on GPS, but another, less visible system plays an equally critical role in helping aircraft, ships, smartphones, and military platforms determine their position.

Earth’s magnetic field, constantly shifting and evolving, underpins the World Magnetic Model (WMM), a global reference that supports navigation systems used by billions of people every day.

Maintaining the accuracy of that model depends on reliable measurements of the magnetic field, yet much of the satellite infrastructure used to gather this data is aging, while the field itself is changing at an accelerating rate.

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Quantum diamond magnetometers

These pressures have driven a search for new technologies capable of monitoring the magnetic field with greater precision and frequency.

In response, the US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) launched the MagQuest Challenge in 2019, a seven-year, multi-million-dollar competition designed to identify next-generation sensing technologies.

The goal is to develop compact, highly accurate systems that can provide continuous magnetic data, reducing reliance on periodic measurements and helping ensure the long-term reliability of global navigation systems.

One of the companies emerging from this effort is SBQuantum, a Canadian firm specializing in quantum sensing technology. Its approach centers on quantum diamond magnetometers, compact devices that use the principles of quantum physics to measure magnetic fields with exceptional sensitivity.