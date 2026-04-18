One of the biggest hurdles facing new wind farms is proving how wildlife interacts with turbines in the real world. Developers and regulators need to understand how wildlife interacts with wind turbines, but much of the current process relies on intermittent surveys carried out by human observers using binoculars or searching sites on foot.

Those methods can work, but they provide only snapshots in time and can be difficult to verify or compare across projects.

That uncertainty can have real consequences. Projects can face delays while additional surveys are carried out, planning decisions can become more conservative, and mitigation requirements can increase simply because the available data isn’t strong enough to support confident decisions.

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