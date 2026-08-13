NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, August 14 (game #894)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, August 13 (game #893).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #894) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Discovered by accident

NYT Strands today (game #894) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

VOICE

SINK

CRAVEN

LINE

COIL

NICE

NYT Strands today (game #894) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #894) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: top, 3rd column • Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #894) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #894, are…

SLINKY

VELCRO

PLASTIC

MICROWAVE

PENICILLIN

SPANGRAM: INVENTIONS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

There were so many Vs in today’s game that I convinced myself that the word “vinyl” was in the grid somewhere and that the theme was all about crate digging and finding some secret album.

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I could not have been more wrong. Something I only learned after two hints gave me SLINKY and VELCRO and I realized I had wasted five minutes daydreaming about record shops.

It was not until I got the spangram — and eliminated the last of the Vs — that I finally realized what the search was about and how one of the greatest medical discoveries of history was connected to a spring that goes downstairs.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, August 13, game #893)

FIERCE

HEATED

TORRID

INTENSE

ZEALOUS

SPANGRAM: FIREBRAND