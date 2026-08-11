NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, August 12 (game #892)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, August 11 (game #891).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #892) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Making a difference

NYT Strands today (game #892) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BURP

TENTH

LAST

SLOWED

PORT

DATE

NYT Strands today (game #892) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 12 letters

NYT Strands today (game #892) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: top, 3rd column • Last side: bottom, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #892) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #892, are…

GIVE

DONATE

ENDOW

BESTOW

CONTRIBUTE

SPANGRAM: PHILANTHROPY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

Making a difference is what a lot of people set out to do: make their stamp on the world, let people know they are there. But, I’m not entirely sure it’s a good thing — bad people can make a difference too. Thieves make a big difference.

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Personally, I prefer Arnold Schwarzenegger’s maxim “be useful” — far less likely to stray into negative territory if you are being useful. Well, unless you're a getaway driver for a gang of thieves.

Anyway, I digress. Today’s game took me a while to begin so I took a hint and then after getting GIVE and DONATE said to myself “this sounds a lot like PHILANTHROPY”. A timely reminder that money should circulate and can be used for good.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, August 11, game #891)

TOMATO

ZUCCHINI

PEPPER

MELON

CORN

CARROT

SPANGRAM: SUMMERHARVEST