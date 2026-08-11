NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, August 12 (game #1158)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, August 11 (game #1157).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1158) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LEMON

TREE

HARBOR

FINE PRINT

GREAT WHITE

GREEN

GOODBYE

NURSE

BULL

BING

FOSTER

SCOTT

BENES

OKAYAMA

POISON DART

MAINTAIN

NYT Connections today (game #1158) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Look after something

Look after something GREEN: Types of amphibian species

Types of amphibian species BLUE: Funny TV last names

Funny TV last names PURPLE: Hidden vibes

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1158) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: HOLD ONTO, AS A FEELING

HOLD ONTO, AS A FEELING GREEN: KINDS OF FROGS

KINDS OF FROGS BLUE: NBC SITCOM SURNAMES

NBC SITCOM SURNAMES PURPLE: STARTING WITH AFFIRMATIVE RESPONSES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1158) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1158, are…

YELLOW: HOLD ONTO, AS A FEELING: FOSTER, HARBOR, MAINTAIN, NURSE

FOSTER, HARBOR, MAINTAIN, NURSE GREEN: KINDS OF FROGS: BULL, GREEN, POISON DART, TREE

BULL, GREEN, POISON DART, TREE BLUE: NBC SITCOM SURNAMES: BENES, BING, LEMON, SCOTT

BENES, BING, LEMON, SCOTT PURPLE: STARTING WITH AFFIRMATIVE RESPONSES: FINE PRINT, GOODBYE, GREAT WHITE, OKAYAMA

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

This was a fun game even if I did find it quite taxing.

My first mistake was thinking that GREAT WHITE indicated that there was a group of sharks — HARBOR and BULL sounded possible, so I added BENES as a possible fourth. BULL and GREAT WHITE are correct of course and a Google search told me Ben’s Shark is a thing!

When I got down to eight tiles I managed to make two mistakes, even though I knew the connection was sitcoms; BING couldn’t be much else. I recognised SCOTT from The Office but had to play around with GREEN before finally getting the right quartet. Frankly I’m annoyed at myself for not watching more Seinfeld.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, August 11, 2026, game #1157)

YELLOW: DOOMED: DONE, SUNK, THROUGH, TOAST

DONE, SUNK, THROUGH, TOAST GREEN: BASIC CABLE CHANNELS: BET, BRAVO, HISTORY, USA

BET, BRAVO, HISTORY, USA BLUE: WORDS IN AN AUCTIONEER'S CHANT: GOING, ONCE, SOLD, TWICE

GOING, ONCE, SOLD, TWICE PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF FACIAL FEATURES: AYE, HARE, KNOWS, TUNG