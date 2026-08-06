NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, August 7 (game #1153)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, August 6 (game #1152).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

NYT Connections today (game #1153) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

JACKPOT

MOTOR

SNOW

JAR

WICK

SUNDAE

RAMBO

BUTTONS

TOMATILLO

SHAFT

WAX

BUCKYBALL

LIQUID NITROGEN

FRAGRANCE

CABLES

REFRIGERATOR

NYT Connections today (game #1153) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Parts of thing you light

Parts of thing you light GREEN: Frozen

Frozen BLUE: Elements of a lift (in the UK)

Elements of a lift (in the UK) PURPLE: Begin with a masculine beast

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #1153) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: COMPONENTS OF A CANDLE

COMPONENTS OF A CANDLE GREEN: COLD THINGS

COLD THINGS BLUE: PARTS OF AN ELEVATOR

PARTS OF AN ELEVATOR PURPLE: STARTING WITH MALE ANIMALS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1153) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1153, are…

YELLOW: COMPONENTS OF A CANDLE: FRAGRANCE, JAR, WAX, WICK

FRAGRANCE, JAR, WAX, WICK GREEN: COLD THINGS: LIQUID NITROGEN, REFRIGERATOR, SNOW, SUNDAE

LIQUID NITROGEN, REFRIGERATOR, SNOW, SUNDAE BLUE: PARTS OF AN ELEVATOR: BUTTONS, CABLES, MOTOR, SHAFT

BUTTONS, CABLES, MOTOR, SHAFT PURPLE: STARTING WITH MALE ANIMALS: BUCKYBALL, JACKPOT, RAMBO, TOMATILLO

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

“Solid” was Connections’ assessment of my performance today, which is very generous considering I messed up both COMPONENTS OF A CANDLE and COLD THINGS.

For COLD THINGS I thought it was specifically about keeping things cold, but after feeling confident about LIQUID NITROGEN, REFRIGERATOR, and SNOW, I panicked and selected JAR.

Next, I was certain we were looking for something to do with candles but instead of JAR I picked SHAFT, reasoning that it described the shape of a traditional candle.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, August 6, 2026, game #1152)

YELLOW: CLASSIC WOODEN TOYS: ALPHABET BLOCKS, CUP-AND-BALL, JACOB'S LADDER, LINCOLN LOGS

ALPHABET BLOCKS, CUP-AND-BALL, JACOB'S LADDER, LINCOLN LOGS GREEN: PLACES WITH LANES: BOWLING ALLEY, FREEWAY, SUPERMARKET, SWIMMING POOL

BOWLING ALLEY, FREEWAY, SUPERMARKET, SWIMMING POOL BLUE: ICONIC ROMAN LANDMARKS: COLOSSEUM, PANTHEON, SPANISH STEPS, TREVI FOUNTAIN

COLOSSEUM, PANTHEON, SPANISH STEPS, TREVI FOUNTAIN PURPLE: PLACES WITH NETS: BARCLAYS CENTER, FISHING BOAT, HOCKEY RINK, TENNIS COURT