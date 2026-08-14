NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, August 15 (game #1161)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, August 14 (game #1160).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1161) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

GRINCH

BEANSTALK

STAGE

LANYARD

HIGHTAIL

LEG

SOUNDTRACK

HOTFOOT

BEAT

STRETCH

FRIED

CHAMOMILE

SPENT

EYESHADOW

PHASE

WORN OUT

NYT Connections today (game #1161) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Shattered

Shattered GREEN: A part of something bigger

A part of something bigger BLUE: Imperial segments

Imperial segments PURPLE: Creepy segments

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1161) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: EXHAUSTED

GREEN: SEGMENT

BLUE: ENDING IN UNITS OF LENGTH

PURPLE: ENDING IN SYNONYMS FOR FOLLOW SECRETLY

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1161) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1161, are…

YELLOW: EXHAUSTED BEAT, FRIED, SPENT, WORN OUT

BEAT, FRIED, SPENT, WORN OUT GREEN: SEGMENT LEG, PHASE, STAGE, STRETCH

LEG, PHASE, STAGE, STRETCH BLUE: ENDING IN UNITS OF LENGTH CHAMOMILE, GRINCH, HOTFOOT, LANYARD

CHAMOMILE, GRINCH, HOTFOOT, LANYARD PURPLE: ENDING IN SYNONYMS FOR FOLLOW SECRETLY BEANSTALK, EYESHADOW, HIGHTAIL, SOUNDTRACK

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I was thrilled when I spotted the words ENDING IN UNITS OF LENGTH straight off the bat, but then disappointed when it turned out to be blue instead of purple.

The hardest group of the day honor went to another set of words where the ending was significant, in this case ENDING IN SYNONYMS FOR FOLLOW SECRETLY.

I missed the purple group completely and I think it's because I had already connected one ENDING group and assumed there would not be another. I really should know better, as this is classic Connections trickery.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, August 14, 2026, game #1160)

YELLOW: BLACK-AND-YELLOW: BUMBLEBEE, CAUTION TAPE, CHARLIE BROWN, WOLVERINE

BUMBLEBEE, CAUTION TAPE, CHARLIE BROWN, WOLVERINE GREEN: PLACES WHERE EVERYONE THINKS THE SAME WAYS: BUBBLE, ECHO CHAMBER, HIVEMIND, SILO

BUBBLE, ECHO CHAMBER, HIVEMIND, SILO BLUE: COMIC BOOK ARTIST'S TOOLS: BRISTOL BOARD, DIP PEN, INDIA INK, STRAIGHTEDGE

BRISTOL BOARD, DIP PEN, INDIA INK, STRAIGHTEDGE PURPLE: TRIANGLE LOGOS: BASS ALE, CITGO, DELTA AIRLINES, GOOGLE DRIVE