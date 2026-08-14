Kioxia, SanDisk show off the tiny chip which could go in world's first 1 PB SSD

Quad-Level-Cell (QLC) 3D flash memory sets the industry benchmark for performance, bit density, and power efficiency

It is the first QLC 3D flash to reach a 4.8 GB/s interface, ensuring super-fast data transfer between storage and processor

This is the breakthrough that could deliver 1 PB (petabyte) storage to data centers

SanDisk has unveiled the chip that could revolutionize data centers and push cloud storage and AI to the next level with its QLC 3D flash memory technology, developed with Kioxia. Employing the companies’ CMOS directly Bonded to Array (CBA) technology, the 10th generation Quad-Level-Cell 3D flash memory has set a new industry standard, representing the baseline for competing memory manufacturers.

The chip has a 60% increase in bit density compared to the 8th generation 3D flash memory, also setting the benchmark for performance and power efficiency.

With a 37 Gb/mm² (gigabits per square millimeter) density, the QLC 3D flash can be used to assemble the first 1 petabyte (that’s 1,000 terabytes) solid-state drives for data center servers.

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Wafer bonding

The CMOS directly Bonded to Array technology, in which CMOS wafers are bonded with cell array wafers after separate manufacturing, is at the heart of the QLC 3D flash memory development. Using “high-precision wafer-to-wafer alignment,” the new chips are the first to hit a 4.8 Gb/s interface (under test conditions) using the QLD 3D technology.

The die capacity and packaging density for a potential 1 PB SSD based on the QLC 3D flash memory are not practical (both in cost and space) for home systems but can be adapted for ultra-dense 1U and 2U rack servers in modern purpose-built data centers.

The size of the chips makes other uses impractical and requires advanced 3D packaging in 64- or 128- die stacks to hit the 1 PB SSD target, using the ruler-like, 318 mm long EDSFF E1.L and E3.L form factor PCBs, as well as the recently defined E2 form factor (measuring 200 mm x 76 mm). This was specifically designed to handle 1 PB drives.

Next-generation infrastructure

The march towards implementing AI across the connected world requires increasingly sophisticated storage so that agent-based, physical AI, and generative AI can be efficiently delivered. A chip that is dense enough to deliver a 1 PB SSD is key to this next step.

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“By redefining the performance and efficiency envelope of QLC NAND, our 10th-generation QLC 3D flash memory delivers simultaneous gains in density, bandwidth, and energy efficiency and establishes a new paradigm for high‑capacity flash storage to provide a scalable foundation for next‑generation infrastructure applications," noted Sandisk’s Chief Technology Officer Alper Ilkbahar.

Kioxia’s CTO Hideshi Miyajima adds, “QLC technology enables the efficient storage of rapidly expanding data volumes, helping deliver greater performance and scalability for AI systems.”

For AI data centers and cloud providers, this is a long-awaited development, and places Sandisk and Kioxia ahead of the main competitor in this area, Samsung, which is approaching the challenge using more layers (1,000+ in ultra-tall stacks, compared with Sandisk/Kioxia’s 332-layers). Additionally, this announcement suggests that a 1 PB Sandisk/Kioxia SSD could ship in 2027, ahead of any forthcoming 1 PB Samsung SSD.

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