The Smart Tank series is HP's answer to the refillable-ink trend we've tracked closely, and for the price, it's worth checking out the HP Smart Tank 5101 all-in-one printer for $170 (was $260) at Amazon.

Based on our experience testing HP printers, this one's an easy recommendation for home offices, as well as the back-to-school prep and dorm rooms. First, the bottled ink refills are much cheaper than traditional inkjet cartridges, saving you money - and it includes two years' of ink in the box. Second, the model features a built-in scanner and copier for work and study.

Why we recommend it

Having tested all the best HP printers, the brand is one of our top-rated in the printing field (our hardware editor has been using his HP printer for almost ten years now).

Refillable ink tank printers have become the more sensible long-term option for anyone who prints regularly, since the upfront ink supply eliminates the recurring cartridge cost that makes budget inkjets expensive over time.

HP, including two years of ink in the box with the Smart Tank 5101, removes a lot of the math you'd otherwise have to do around break-even points.

It also covers the basics well: printing, scanning, and copying are all handled through the HP Smart app, and setup requires nothing beyond connecting to Wi-Fi.

For more top picks, we've tested the best ink tank printers and the best home printers, too.

Price Context & Historical Value

This is the general sale price for the HP 5101, and it's been this price since at least July as part of a series of back-to-school deals. Back in December 2024, it briefly dropped to $140 for an all-time low, but I'd consider that relatively rare and I haven't seen that price since then.

A $90 discount off $259.99 comes out to about 35 percent off, one of the more substantial cuts in this roundup. Given that the ink already included would otherwise cost a meaningful amount on its own, the effective value here is higher than the sticker discount alone suggests.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the HP Smart Tank 5101 if...

You print often enough that cartridge costs add up, you want to avoid replacing ink cartridges every few weeks, or you're comparing refillable-tank printers and want a known brand at a lower price.

❌ Skip the HP Smart Tank 5101 if...

Your router setup relies on 5GHz for reliable wireless printing, you need faster print speeds for high-volume jobs, or you want a unit we've already reviewed hands-on.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

We haven't tested this unit ourselves, so we're going off HP's general reputation and our testing experience with other Smart Tank printers rather than hands-on verification. It's also worth noting the wireless connection is 2.4GHz only, not dual-band, so if your router setup leans on 5GHz for print traffic, you'll want to confirm compatibility before buying.