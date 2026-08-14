iVANKY FusionDock Ultra packs 26 ports into a desktop workstation dock

Four external 6K displays can run natively on compatible Apple Silicon Macs

Up to 120Gbps bandwidth supports demanding display-focused professional workflows simultaneously

The iVANKY FusionDock Ultra is a 26-port desktop dock designed specifically for Apple Silicon Macs and demanding professional workstations.

The company says its dock supports native quad 6K monitors, high-speed connectivity, and charging capabilities for professional users.

Unlike many universal docking stations, this model does not support Windows PCs, Intel Macs, or Chromebooks, limiting its audience considerably.

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Built around high-end Apple Silicon workstations

The dock uses a dual-chip architecture intended to keep multiple displays, storage devices, networking equipment, and peripherals operating simultaneously under sustained professional workloads.

It supports up to 80Gbps bidirectional bandwidth, while display-heavy configurations can reach 120Gbps through asymmetric data allocation across connected devices.

An included 80Gbps active cable is designed to support the connection speeds required by demanding storage and multi-display workflows during professional production sessions.

On compatible Apple Silicon systems, the dock can drive four external 6K displays without relying on DisplayLink or third-party display drivers.

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However, the number of supported screens, resolutions, and refresh rates still depends on the specific Mac chip and connected monitors.

That native approach may appeal to creators who want additional displays without introducing another software layer into their macOS workstation.

Apple's hardware limitations are not bypassed, meaning buyers still need a compatible Mac capable of supporting their intended display configuration.

The dock also provides 10Gb Ethernet, giving users a high-speed wired connection for network storage, shared files, and other demanding workflows.

Its 26 ports include USB-C and USB-A connections, DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.0, UHS-II card readers, and optical audio.

It features front and rear 3.5mm audio connections, allowing microphones, headphones, speakers, and other audio equipment to remain connected.

The magnetically articulated dual-cable connectors are designed to accommodate different Apple Silicon computers, including MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Studio.

Cooling and power for extended workloads

Power delivery is another major part of the dock, with up to 140W available for compatible MacBook Pro systems during demanding workloads.

A separate 45W USB-C power-delivery port can charge devices such as an iPad, iPhone, or another compatible accessory.

The cooling system combines passive heat dissipation with two adaptive fans that increase cooling activity as workloads become heavier.

iVANKY claims noise levels of 44 to 46 dBA at one centimeter under controlled conditions, with lower noise expected farther away.

That cooling design is intended to maintain stable connections and performance during extended sessions involving displays, storage, networking, and other peripherals.

At a promotional price of $649.99, reduced from an RRP of $749.99, the FusionDock Ultra enters an expensive docking market.

The company says the current price represents a 13% discount, although buyers should consider their actual requirements before paying for its extensive connectivity.

If you are not running an Apple Silicon Mac, this particular dock was never really built with you in mind.

Windows users, Intel Mac owners, and Chromebook owners are shut out entirely, regardless of how much they might want in.

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