Bluetti's power stations show up often in our outdoor gear coverage, and we put the Elite 30 V2 through real-world testing during storm outages, inflating mattresses, and topping off tool batteries on a job site. And right now, the Bluetti Elite 30 V2 is down to $219 (was $299) at Amazon.

It's a compact 288Wh station built around a LiFePO4 battery, with a 600W inverter that can briefly lift to 1500W in Power Lift mode, plus a 140W USB-C port and dual AC outlets for topping off laptops, phones, and small appliances. In the UK, the Elite 30 V2 is now £200 (was £239) at Amazon.

Why we recommend it

We've used the Elite 30 V2 in several real scenarios: recharging phones and tools during storm outages, powering an air mattress pump while camping, and running small job-site gear.

In our 4.5-star review, we found it held up consistently across all of them, and the 1500W Power Lift mode gave it enough headroom for occasional higher-draw devices that would stall a lower-wattage station.

The form factor is a genuine strength here. At around 9.5 lbs with an integrated handle, it's light enough to carry one-handed, and the front-facing port layout makes it easy to plug in multiple devices without fumbling around the back of the unit.

You can check out the full round-up, including the Elite 30 V2 in our guide to the best portable power stations.

Price Context & Historical Value

An $80.02 discount off $299 works out to roughly 27 percent, one of the larger price cuts we've tracked on this model. Compared to similarly sized LiFePO4 power stations from other brands, this price puts the Elite 30 V2 solidly in budget-that-doesn't-feel-budget territory.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Bluetti Elite 30 V2 if...

You want backup power for short outages or outdoor trips, need to recharge devices and small appliances without lugging a heavier station, or want UPS-style backup for sensitive electronics with fast switching.

❌ Skip the Bluetti Elite 30 V2 if...

You need to run a full-size fridge or power tools for extended hours, you want the largest possible capacity in this size class, or you're looking for the fastest AC recharge speed available.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

At 288Wh, this isn't a station built for extended off-grid use or running larger appliances for hours at a time; it's built for short bursts and topping devices off. AC recharge time is also more moderate than some competitors, so if you need to refill quickly between uses, factor that into your decision.