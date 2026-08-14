Marvel's Wolverine 's Performance Mode runs at 60fps with ray tracing on PS5

Insomniac Games says this is the default mode

Senior project director Jess Reiner-Reed says, "The game feels super smooth"

Insomniac Games has confirmed Marvel's Wolverine's Performance Mode will run at 60 frames-per-second (fps) with ray tracing enabled on the base PlayStation 5.

That's according to senior project director Jess Reiner-Reed, who told IGN that the team wanted to make 60fps with ray tracing the default mode on PS5, something the studio has never offered before in games like Marvel's Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2.

"From early on in development, we knew we wanted to make this 60fps, working on the base PS5 in performance mode," Reiner-Reed said. "And we've definitely been able to accomplish that. The game feels super smooth."

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Insomniac's head of technology Mike Fitzgerald continued, saying the studio has always had these fidelity and performance modes in previous games, and always "sort of last minute" added the performance mode with ray tracing.

"So for this game from the start, we said, ‘You know what? We know we're confident we can ship this now," Fitzgerald said. "This is going to be a 60 frames per second game with ray tracing as the PS5 should have. We're going to build the game around this and towards this.’ And it's the default mode for the first time for us in one of our games. It’s important for the presentation.”

Marvel's Wolverine launches exclusively on PS5 on September 16 and will be "fully playable" on disc.

Elsewhere, Insomniac Games has explained why Logan's suits regenerate after combat, with Fitzgerald explaining that there are "some practicalities to it" and "you can’t play through most of the game wearing just shredded rags on his body."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors