Fans think they've uncovered The Elder Scrolls 6 's eight-letter subtitle

Redditor 'starfieldnovember' suggests the subtitle is "Sentinel"

The clue comes from Starfield's character creator and employee number, which, translated via the alphabet, spells "Sentinel"

The Elder Scrolls 6 fans believe they've uncovered the game's secret subtitle, and it may have been under our noses the entire time.

Earlier this week, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma shared an X post that blew up, which read, "Live playthrough of The Elder Scrolls 6: ******** this morning. The scale and grandeur are incredible. The story is even greater."

Of course, fans instantly began speculating what those eight asterisks could be; Hammerfell? Nope, too many letters. Redguard? Already been used. But one fan has offered up their own theory, and it's the best one yet.

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According to Redditor 'starfieldnovember', The Elder Scrolls 6's subtitle could be "Sentinel," and the clue has been hidden in Starfield's character creator without anyone realizing until now (via IGN).

"By the way, Sentinel was already teased in Starfield," they began. "In Starfield Direct and in the final game, we can see our employee number during character creation. Random string of numbers at first look, but if you translate it by dividing it into pairs and then using the corresponding letter of the alphabet, you get SENTINEL.

"This title was at our noses for more than 3 years, and we somehow missed it."

Other fans seem to agree with the theory, not only because Bethesda loves to hide easter eggs in its games, but because Sentinel is a major coastal capital city located in the northwestern hills of Hammerfell, which is rumored to be the setting of The Elder Scrolls 6.

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What's more, Bethesda developer Michael Kirkbride replied "Yep" to a separate Reddit post after a fan suggested the name could be Sentinel, which seems like a done deal, but we'll have to wait and see.

The Elder Scrolls 6 was revealed in June 2018, and its announcement has now become as old as The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim was at the time. Over eight years later, there's still no development update on the game, besides Sharma's confirmation that she's played it, and no release date.

In November 2025, Todd Howard, director and executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios, said the game is "still a long way off," and revealed at the time that the studio "did a big play test."

It was also speculated that Bethesda could shadowdrop the game, just like The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered in April 2025, and when the idea was brought up to Howard, he didn't immediately reject it.

"You might say that was a test run. It worked out well," he said on Oblivion Remastered.

In the meantime, Bethesda is currently working on remasters of both Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas, and continuing support for Starfield.