Grand Theft Auto 6 fans think Rockstar Games has been revealing the game's loading screens

They're convinced the promotional character artwork will be featured as loading screen in-game

The game is said to have "near-instant load times" but loading screens will likely still be present

Grand Theft Auto 6 fans think Rockstar Games has been slowly revealing the game's loading screens for months.

Ever since GTA 6 was announced, Rockstar has been drip-feeding us new information, whether it's a new teaser trailer or a fancy new website filled with details on game features. The studio has also released some artwork along the way, depicting an assortment of characters, including the co-protagonists Lucia and Jason.

Now, fans reckon these promotional pieces could actually be the loading screens we'll see in the game.

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"Has Rockstar Been Secretly Revealing GTA 6’s Loading Screens?" a Redditor posted on the game's subreddit along with a collection of the artwork.

Many seem to agree, since previous GTA games typically showcase moving character artwork while loading a save.

"To be fair, their loading screen were always this concept art so yeah," one user replied, "pretty much guaranteed that some of these will be used as the loading screens."

However, another fan suggested that the game may not feature loading screens because the game "leverages the PS5’s ultra-high speed SSD" according to the PlayStation Blog, "enabling you to experience the expansive world of Leonida with near-instant load times."

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While load times will certainly be much faster on PS5 compared to GTA 5 on last-gen, they most likely won't be completely absent from the game, considering the game's scale.

Think Marvel's Spider-Man 2; those load times are very short on current-gen, but they're still there, and Spider-Man 2's open world is a lot smaller than GTA 6's,

GTA 6 launches on November 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S, but fans can get a new look at the game when 'Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look' premieres on Netflix on August 27. Fingers crossed for a gameplay trailer that really showcases how big the game is.