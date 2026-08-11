A total solar eclipse takes place on August 12, 2026

It can be seen in its totality across select places in Europe, and in part as far afield as northern North America

Read on to find out how and what to photograph, and be sure to pack your solar glasses!

A total solar eclipse is happening on August 12, with totality occurring in parts of Spain, Portugal, Greenland and Iceland; but even if you live further afield across Europe and even as far as northern North America, you will be able to see a partial eclipse.

The spectacular event, which occurs when the Sun disappears behind the Moon, happens every 18 months or so, with areas that experience totality falling into darkness during daylight hours.

However, only a small fraction of the Earth has a good view of each total eclipse, meaning it's effectively a once-in-a-lifetime event in any single place — North America experienced one in 2024, but won't again until 2044, in different parts of the continent.

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Former TechRadar Phones Editor Philip Berne shared his experience of the total solar eclipse in 2024 and described it as a "silent, dazzling fury" that proved to be a tough photography challenge. For him, though, simply experiencing the event, photography aside, was magical.

Whether you plan to photograph the eclipse or simply take it in (wearing solar glasses essential to protect your eyes), the event is not to be missed. Below I'll outline key location and timing details about the 2026 total solar eclipse, and share my top tips for capturing this moment with your camera, whether that's a mirrorless, DSLR, or smartphone.

I'd love to hear from you too. Will you be watching the solar eclipse? If you're photographing it, what gear will you be using? Make sure you vote in our poll below, and share your favorite shots with us at news@techradar.com.

Total solar eclipse 2026: where and when

The totality of the 2026 solar eclipse will be visible from the northern half of Spain, the northeast corner of Portugal, eastern Greenland, and western Iceland.

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Snæfellsjökull in Iceland will get the total eclipse for the longest period, at two minutes and 10 seconds, from 5:45pm, while at Gijón in Spain totality begins at 8:26pm and will last for one minute and 46 seconds. Barcelona and Madrid will enjoy a 99%+ eclipse at 8:29pm and 8:32pm respectively.

The sun will be 91% obscured for viewers in London at 7:13pm. Fairbanks, Alaska gets a maximum 37% eclipse at 8:27am AKDT, while Presque Isle, Maine will experience 28% at 1:50pm EDT.

Our sister site space.com has a more detailed breakdown of locations and times. For an even more detailed breakdown of the precise time and places to watch the total eclipse you can visit the European Space Agency website, or consult an interactive map at the Time and Date site.

(Image credit: Shutterstock ID 700335634)

Total solar eclipse 2026: how to photograph it

Pick your spot

Once you've researched if / when the eclipse is taking place where you are, you'll need to figure out a good place from which to observe it. Open areas with a wide, clear view of the sky are a safe bet. Better still, if the sun will be low in the sky during the eclipse where you are, consider including landmarks or points of interest in the shot during the eclipse phases. Bear in mind that the sun's position in the sky will move during the phases.

Gear essentials:

As for the best gear, there's no single right answer, because it all depends on the kind of image you're hoping for. A closeup of the sun requires a telephoto lens (around 500mm, or 20x zoom with a phone), whereas a shot that includes the landscape, other viewers, or points of interest for context works with a wider, standard optic. A DSLR or mirrorless camera with manual exposure control will give you the best chance of nailing the shot, but the best camera phones which also have these features can work too.

I'd advise using your camera's screen to compose the shot rather than a viewfinder — a tilt or articulating screen will make setup easier, as will a tripod support for eclipse sequences, freeing you up to enjoy the experience rather than getting bogged down with gear.

Protect your camera gear:

You'll also need dedicated accessories to protect your gear and get the best shots. A solar filter protects your camera sensor and ensures proper exposure. You'll need the filter for all the eclipse phases when the sun is visible, except the brief moment of totality.

Protect yourself:

Finally, before you settle down to basically look directly at the sun, you absolutely need to be wearing eclipse-approved solar glasses to safely experience the event.

For more detailed advice, check out our breakdown of how to photograph an eclipse, compiled for the previous 2024 event. It covers gear, camera settings and more.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Total solar eclipse 2026: what to photograph

The good folks at mpb.com have shared the following breakdown of the eclipse phases with us, together with photo ideas, and supplied images for this article.

First contact:

The Moon visually begins to overlap the Sun. Opt for a telephoto lens, and a suitable solar filter to capture the eclipse’s progression.

Partial phase:

The Moon gradually covers an increasing portion of the Sun. Use this moment to create a sequence of multiple images from the same frame, or to look for crescent-shaped shadows cast on the ground.

Baily’s Beads and diamond ring:

Just before totality, sunlight filters through the irregular lunar limb, creating small, bright points of light called Baily’s beads. When only one intense flash remains, this creates the 'diamond ring' effect for a very brief moment.

Second contact:

This marks the beginning of totality, when the Moon completely covers the Sun and the corona starts to become visible. It’s at this moment that you can remove the solar filter from your camera — but only for the period of totality.

Totality:

The solar corona appears and the environment changes in a matter of seconds. The light dims, the temperature may drop, and some bright stars may become visible.

Third contact:

This marks the end of totality, and Baily’s beads and the diamond ring may reappear. Replace your filter as soon as sunlight reappears.

Final partial phase and fourth contact:

The Moon continues to move until it no longer covers the Sun. Use this moment to complete your sequence.

(Image credit: mpb.com / Justin Patricolo )

Total solar eclipse 2026: share your experience

We'd love to see your solar eclipse photos. Share them with us at news@techradar.com, and vote in our poll below to let us know what camera gear you plan to use to photograph the event with. We'll share the results of the poll, and the best snaps, in the coming days.

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