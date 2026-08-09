Telefónica upgrades 2,756 network sites before Spain's August solar eclipse

More than 400 observation points received detailed mobile coverage assessments beforehand

Engineers adjusted base station settings to handle expected traffic surges efficiently

Spain's upcoming solar eclipse is expected to attract large crowds, prompting Telefónica to strengthen its mobile network before millions of photographs and videos begin flowing online.

The telecommunications company has spent several months preparing for the event after assessing likely visitor numbers and network demand across hundreds of planned observation locations.

Rather than waiting for congestion to develop, the operator is adjusting network capacity in advance to maintain reliable mobile services during the eclipse.

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Network upgrades span thousands of kilometres

Telefónica's preparations cover 31 Spanish provinces and 2,756 network sites distributed across the extensive path where the August 12, 2026 solar eclipse will be visible.

Engineers examined coverage conditions at more than 400 officially identified observation points before determining where additional network resources would be required during the event.

The operator expects unusually high demand from domestic and international visitors gathering to photograph, record, and share images across mobile networks simultaneously.

Instead of relying solely on additional infrastructure, engineers are adjusting technical settings inside existing base stations to match anticipated traffic patterns more effectively.

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Those network changes redistribute available bandwidth and equipment capacity, helping mobile users maintain stable connections even when thousands attempt uploading content from the same locations.

People using AI tools to edit eclipse photographs and videos could also increase mobile data demand as content begins appearing online.

Eclipse preparations form part of a wider summer programme

The eclipse initiative forms one element of Telefónica's broader summer network programme, which includes more than 500 infrastructure improvements across different parts of Spain.

The seasonal programme also covers 34 strategic coastal locations alongside network optimization supporting 440 events expected to attract substantial visitor numbers throughout the summer period.

Additional mobile units have been assigned to locations expected to receive the largest crowds, expanding network resources wherever unusually high demand is anticipated.

Areas expected to experience particularly strong interest include Aragon, Asturias, the Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Castile – Castilla-La Mancha, Castile and León, Catalonia, Madrid, the Valencian Community, Galicia, La Rioja, Navarre, and the Basque Country.

Telefónica began organizing its eclipse preparations approximately five months before the event, allowing engineers sufficient time to analyse coverage requirements and technical priorities.

"This technical effort reflects our day-to-day commitment, as Telefónica always strives to be the best gateway for citizens to digital technologies, guaranteeing more and better services over the best network," said Juan José Marfil, Director of Network, IT and TV at Telefónica España.

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