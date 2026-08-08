Verizon voice services were down for some — here's everything we know

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Verizon confirms an issue on X While Verizon hasn't listed an active issue on its site yet, the carrier is responding to individual accounts noting service issues. Responding to one user on X, the @VerizonSupport account writes, "We are aware of an issue impacting voice services for wireless customers in some parts of the U.S. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and resolve the issue." We are aware of an issue impacting voice services for wireless customers in some parts of the U.S. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and resolve the issue. Please visit our Check Network Status page for updates on service in your area. We know how…August 8, 2026

I'm in New Jersey with an iPhone connected to Visible, and I'm experiencing voice issues, specifically when trying to make or receive calls. These ultimately result in a "Call Failed" response, but I still have four bars of service, and LTE or 5G remains functional. Many Verizon customers experiencing issues, though, are taking to social platforms like X from Virginia and Western New York. It's not just the Northeast, either, as the outage appears to be impacting much of the East Coast. @Verizon why can’t we call out in? Phones in Virginia are not workingAugust 8, 2026 This is about to be the last straw tbh @VerizonAugust 8, 2026 @Verizon you service is really bad in area code 716 todayAugust 8, 2026

Verizon's system issue is mainly impacting phone calls, not data or internet As far as we can tell, the issue impacting Verizon today is mainly hindering phone calls. I've experienced it on Visible, as has my colleague Lance Ulanoff, who's on Verizon, as have many other impacted users who are taking to social media to post about issues with the carrier. Internet works, but can’t make a phone call. Nightmare considering what Verizon chargesAugust 8, 2026 The post above hits the issue squarely on the head right now – this user is on Verizon, and internet likely over 5G or LTE is working, but is unable to make phone calls. Seriously @Verizon. Another Outage in Michigan pic.twitter.com/2hbgeGdqoPAugust 8, 2026

Let us know if you're impacted by the Verizon voice outage If you're on Verizon, Visible, or another carrier, vote in the poll below to let us know whether you're currently affected by this voice service issue. Feel free to comment down below as well and let us know what issue you're experiencing.

Verizon confirms an active 'Voice Issue' Now, if you navigate to Verizon's site and check for outages, there is now some language confirming a voice issue if you're in an impacted area. That's good news, as it's always mission-critical for carriers to be responsive and communicative during an outage like this. (Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanoff) And here's what it looks like on an iPhone that's connected to Verizon when the call fails, and this screenshot is from my colleague Lance, but I'm also experiencing the same error – albeit after it tries for a few seconds – in New Jersey on Visible. (Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanoff)

While many reports of issues making or receiving phone calls with Verizon were originally in the Northeast and on the East Coast, it appears to be a more widespread issue as more users have begun posting on social media from places like Nashville, Michigan, and Chicago. Let us know in the comments below if you're impacted by this Verizon issue. Me too in NashvilleAugust 8, 2026 Are you experiencing the Verizon outage? What to know as more than 10,000 users reported issues with their wireless servicehttps://t.co/G5EMMOE616August 8, 2026 Verizon is down. My sister keeps calling me, talking for a few secs and the call drops. She has done this 10x ( so far). I told her Verizon is down. I texted her that Verizon is down and she (boomer) keeps asking me how to make her phone work. I finally told her to shut it off &…August 8, 2026

Reports on Down Detector are starting to drop While at the height of this issue with Verizon, we saw many reports on social platforms like X and over 13,000 reports on Down Detector; reports on the latter are now sitting at under 10,000, at 9,367. That does show that Verizon's voice service might be starting to recover, and at the same time, my colleague Lance was just able to make two successful phone calls on his iPhone connected to Verizon. That's good news and hopefully an effect that can trickle across those experiencing issues. We're still waiting for an update from Verizon on X or on its own site noting the issue is resolved, but the carrier has made it clear it is working on it. fix. (Image credit: Future)

Verizon's engineers are 'working quickly to identify and resolve the issue' Verizon responded to our inquiry and has confirmed an active issue "impacting voice services" for its customers in the United States. The full statement reads: “We are aware of an issue impacting voice services for wireless customers in some parts of the U.S. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and resolve the issue. Please visit our Check Network Status page for updates on service in your area. We know how much people rely on Verizon and apologize for any inconvenience. We appreciate your patience.” There's no exact word on what started this issue or an ETA for when service might return to normal, but the carrier has its engineers actively working on it, and for some, it seems the network is starting to rebound. Let us know if you're still being impacted in the comments below.

Verizon's making progress on the issue, and suggests 'restarting your phone' if you're still having issues Verizon shared another update with this, and it mentions a classic recommendation during any outages – the old adage of restarting your device. The full statement reads: "Verizon engineers are making progress on an issue impacting voice services for some wireless customers. If your service is still impacted, we recommend restarting your device. We know how much people rely on Verizon and apologize for any inconvenience some of our customers experienced today. Our team is continuing to work non-stop until this issue is fully resolved. Please visit our Check Network Status page for updates on service in your area." Restarting the device might help get your device back online while Verizon's engineers work toward a full resolution of the carrier's voice services for impacted customers. It does seem that for some, though, the network is coming back. I have Verizon as well and service was streaky today. It’s better now though.August 8, 2026