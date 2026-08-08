Verizon voice services were down for some — here's everything we know
If you couldn't make a phone call, you weren't alone
While it wasn't as widespread as the massive Verizon outage in January 2026, the big red carrier did experience an issue that primarily impacted voice services in the United States.
Starting at about 4 PM ET reports on services like DownDetector began spiking for Verizon, with comments on the site and on social media reporting that folks were having issues making calls. I'm even seeing this on my iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is connected to Visible — a Verizon MVNO — with many calls still failing.
At its height, DownDetector showed over 13,000 reports of issues with Verizon, while other carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T were also seeing spikes. Verizon's Support account on X (formerly Twitter) was first to respond to some customers, confirming an issue "impacting voice services for wireless customers in some parts of the U.S."
More than 3 hours later, Verizon confirmed that the issue was resolved, in a statement writing: "Our engineers have resolved the issue that affected voice services for some wireless customers this afternoon. We know how much you rely on us, and we’re sorry for the inconvenience. If you are still having any trouble with your service, please try restarting your device."
Ahead, you can read our live reporting on Verizon's issues that impacted voice services for many of its customers across the United States from about 4PM ET through 7:30PM ET on August 8, 2026.
Verizon confirms an issue on X
While Verizon hasn't listed an active issue on its site yet, the carrier is responding to individual accounts noting service issues. Responding to one user on X, the @VerizonSupport account writes, "We are aware of an issue impacting voice services for wireless customers in some parts of the U.S. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and resolve the issue."
I'm in New Jersey with an iPhone connected to Visible, and I'm experiencing voice issues, specifically when trying to make or receive calls. These ultimately result in a "Call Failed" response, but I still have four bars of service, and LTE or 5G remains functional.
Many Verizon customers experiencing issues, though, are taking to social platforms like X from Virginia and Western New York. It's not just the Northeast, either, as the outage appears to be impacting much of the East Coast.
Verizon's system issue is mainly impacting phone calls, not data or internet
As far as we can tell, the issue impacting Verizon today is mainly hindering phone calls. I've experienced it on Visible, as has my colleague Lance Ulanoff, who's on Verizon, as have many other impacted users who are taking to social media to post about issues with the carrier.
The post above hits the issue squarely on the head right now – this user is on Verizon, and internet likely over 5G or LTE is working, but is unable to make phone calls.
Let us know if you're impacted by the Verizon voice outage
If you're on Verizon, Visible, or another carrier, vote in the poll below to let us know whether you're currently affected by this voice service issue. Feel free to comment down below as well and let us know what issue you're experiencing.
Verizon confirms an active 'Voice Issue'
Now, if you navigate to Verizon's site and check for outages, there is now some language confirming a voice issue if you're in an impacted area. That's good news, as it's always mission-critical for carriers to be responsive and communicative during an outage like this.
And here's what it looks like on an iPhone that's connected to Verizon when the call fails, and this screenshot is from my colleague Lance, but I'm also experiencing the same error – albeit after it tries for a few seconds – in New Jersey on Visible.
While many reports of issues making or receiving phone calls with Verizon were originally in the Northeast and on the East Coast, it appears to be a more widespread issue as more users have begun posting on social media from places like Nashville, Michigan, and Chicago.
Let us know in the comments below if you're impacted by this Verizon issue.
Reports on Down Detector are starting to drop
While at the height of this issue with Verizon, we saw many reports on social platforms like X and over 13,000 reports on Down Detector; reports on the latter are now sitting at under 10,000, at 9,367. That does show that Verizon's voice service might be starting to recover, and at the same time, my colleague Lance was just able to make two successful phone calls on his iPhone connected to Verizon.
That's good news and hopefully an effect that can trickle across those experiencing issues. We're still waiting for an update from Verizon on X or on its own site noting the issue is resolved, but the carrier has made it clear it is working on it. fix.
Verizon's engineers are 'working quickly to identify and resolve the issue'
Verizon responded to our inquiry and has confirmed an active issue "impacting voice services" for its customers in the United States.
The full statement reads: “We are aware of an issue impacting voice services for wireless customers in some parts of the U.S. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and resolve the issue. Please visit our Check Network Status page for updates on service in your area. We know how much people rely on Verizon and apologize for any inconvenience. We appreciate your patience.”
There's no exact word on what started this issue or an ETA for when service might return to normal, but the carrier has its engineers actively working on it, and for some, it seems the network is starting to rebound. Let us know if you're still being impacted in the comments below.
Verizon's making progress on the issue, and suggests 'restarting your phone' if you're still having issues
Verizon shared another update with this, and it mentions a classic recommendation during any outages – the old adage of restarting your device.
The full statement reads: "Verizon engineers are making progress on an issue impacting voice services for some wireless customers. If your service is still impacted, we recommend restarting your device. We know how much people rely on Verizon and apologize for any inconvenience some of our customers experienced today. Our team is continuing to work non-stop until this issue is fully resolved. Please visit our Check Network Status page for updates on service in your area."
Restarting the device might help get your device back online while Verizon's engineers work toward a full resolution of the carrier's voice services for impacted customers. It does seem that for some, though, the network is coming back.
Verizon says the issue is resolved
Well, along with Down Detector reports dropping to well under 1,000 and with fewer posts about Verizon being down or experiencing an outage on X and Threads, Verizon has confirmed the issue that impacted voice service for its customers is now resolved.
The statement reads: "Our engineers have resolved the issue that affected voice services for some wireless customers this afternoon. We know how much you rely on us, and we’re sorry for the inconvenience. If you are still having any trouble with your service, please try restarting your device."
That's excellent news and arrives about three and a half hours after issues with making phone calls began spiking, and more than 13,000 reported issues later. Verizon isn't sharing what caused the issue today, though; if you're still experiencing an issue, the carrier does suggest restarting your device. Service for my iPhone on Visible – a Verizon MVNO – and for Lance's iPhone on Verizon has returned to normal, so I do hope it's working again for you if you were experiencing an issue.
Additionally, Verizon isn't saying anything about compensation or credit for today's outage, though it is clear that it was pretty widespread for phone call issues.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.