New drone detects wildfires within minutes using thermal and optical sensors

Israeli drone automatically searches vast landscapes for newly ignited wildfires before they spread

Autonomous drone sends fire coordinates directly to emergency command centers within moments

Wildfires across Europe had killed at least seventeen civilians and eight firefighters and forced roughly 330,000 people to flee by early August 2026.

The Middle East, too, is facing an intensifying wildfire risk this week as a severe heat wave dries out its forests and hillsides.

Amid those conditions, Israel has just tested a new drone designed to catch wildfires within minutes of ignition, before they can spread.

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How the System Works

The system is designed to alert Israel's Fire and Rescue Authority almost immediately, giving emergency crews more time to respond before flames spread.

Behind this effort sit several bodies working together, including Israel's Ministry of National Security, the Innovation Authority, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and the Technion.

Command centers at the Fire and Rescue Authority would receive automatic location data once a fire is confirmed, cutting delay before crews respond.

Firefighters set the boundaries of a patrol zone, and from there the aircraft flies its own course while hunting for signs of a new blaze.

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Built around IAI’s APUS 25 aircraft, the craft pairs onboard cameras and infrared sensors with software trained to spot heat signatures.

That combination is intended to catch developing fires even when smoke or darkness would otherwise hide them from view entirely.

Weighing 24 kilograms, or about 53 pounds, the quadcopter draws its power from a combustion engine rather than a battery pack.

Its endurance is rated at up to five hours, long enough to sweep hundreds of square kilometers on a single sortie.

Beyond its own weight, the craft can lift another 10 kilograms, or 22 pounds, of equipment and feed it 300 watts of onboard power.

Its operating ceiling sits near 10,000 feet, equivalent to roughly 3,048 meters, based on public figures from the manufacturer.

“For many years, IAI has been developing advanced technological solutions for complex challenges across both defense and civilian domains,” said Moshe Levy, an executive at IAI.

“This unique project … [enables] us to transform advanced technology into operational capabilities that deliver real value in the field.”

Not ready for this season

Further testing is planned to see how the aircraft performs across a broader mix of weather and terrain before any wider rollout begins.

Fire and Rescue Authority personnel are expected to support later evaluations because routine operations depend on their involvement.

The ministry described the effort as one more step toward strengthening the country's emergency and security capabilities overall.

Officials have not yet said when, or even whether, the drone will be issued more broadly to firefighting units across Israel.

A single aircraft still working through evaluation in Israel cannot do much for regions currently fighting fires on the ground.

Its usefulness, assuming the trials go well, would show up in later fire seasons rather than the one now burning across parts of Europe.

How much difference tools like this one could eventually make, and how soon that might happen, remains very much unsettled for now.

Via The DroneFront

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