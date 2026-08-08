'You'll own nothing and you'll like it': Google pulls the Lord of the Rings digital editions from one user's library, our latest reminder that digital purchases aren't always forever
Back to Blu-rays then?
- A Google user has had the LOTR movies pulled from their account
- Licensing changes are the most likely reason
- It's another argument for physical media — or for piracy
We've seen multiple incidents over the years where users have had movies and shows in their digital libraries unceremoniously yanked due to changes in licensing rules, but that doesn't make it any easier to swallow when it happens again.
This time a user posting to Reddit (via Neowin) has had their Lord of the Rings Extended Editions removed, after paying good money for them four years ago. As per a Google support representative, these films are "no longer available in our catalog".
The unlucky user doesn't say how much they paid for the three movies, but they're unlikely to have come cheap — and now they're left with nothing. It's a galling turn of events, even if it's not that surprising any more.
Buried in the small print of pretty much all the digital content services you use will be warnings about changes in catalog availability, and unfortunately that applies to purchases as well as libraries rented month to month (as on Netflix).
Physical media and
The affected user didn't even get a refund or a gift card for their troubles, as the purchase falls outside the standard 120-day window when these offers are available. They're just going to have to find it and watch it somewhere else.
As you might expect, the general Reddit reaction is one of dismay. "This is why physical media matters," says one commenter, while another says "you will own nothing and be happy" (while pointing out that they own the Blu-rays).
It's certainly strong evidence that physical media is the way forward at this stage. As convenient and simple as digital purchases might be, they're always vulnerable to changes in the policies and agreements of online stories and the production studios.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Many of the Redditors responding to the case argue that these kinds of actions essentially legitimize piracy too. You also have the option of putting together a Plex library, which works like your own personal Netflix — and is yours to keep.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.