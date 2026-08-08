Workers are worried AI will expose they don't know how to do their jobs properly

Workers fear ai is undermining them and fear replacement

69% of surveyed adults are concerned AI will highlight the parts of their roles they don’t understand

It could be time for organizations to determine just why they want to use AI, what they hope to get out of it, and the human cost of its use

Do you know everything about your role and responsibilities at work? New research by Hint App indicates the increasing use of AI is highlighting workers’ own shortcomings, with 69% of surveyed adults worrying about the technology exposing gaps in their abilities. This is in contrast to the 41% who feel more concerned about being replaced by AI.

Meanwhile, the use of AI has different connotations across different businesses and industries, leading to concerns that its use may publicly expose an employee’s lack of suitability (perceived or otherwise) in their role.

With respondents also expressing concerns over what their AI use might mean to their long-term employment prospects, the survey has highlighted a potential problem across industry. Is the use of AI for productivity and admin boosts, to assist in training, or is it simply there to highlight whose job can be replaced?

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Is AI making work difficult?

Hint App's survey of 10,842 working adults on the topic of artificial intelligence in the workplace, and the impact it has - or will have - on jobs, found that as well as automating complex or tedious tasks, AI is also making the workplace more difficult, and introducing new dimensions to their roles.

For example, nearly two-thirds (64%) of respondents state that they spend additional time reviewing material generated with AI, citing concerns over how the work might be received or judged. Not only must the work be accurate, it should also demonstrate that the person inputting the prompt knows what they are doing.

It’s a tricky balancing act, and doesn’t end there - over half (53%) have admitted to private worries over how a manager would react to the realization that AI is faster than they are.

Why do companies use AI, really?

Employees have long relied upon on-the-job training, collaboration and cooperation with colleagues, records, recollections, and various digital tools to succeed in their work. The introduction of AI into the workplace, with its ability to streamline and automate repeated processes, has not only made people more efficient – these results suggest that people are actively concerned that their job isn’t going to be around for much longer.

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Reading between the lines of the survey’s findings, concerns could be legitimate, with distraction tactics being used by some workers (58% deliberately excusing themselves from public AI activities) to avoid highlighting how slow they are compared with an automated tool.

What the research does show, however, is that it is time for a conversation about corporate expectations over the use of AI, and what an employer’s responsibilities are to teams forced to use it.

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