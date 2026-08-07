The Dell Tower Plus is one of those machines that impressed us during testing. It's such a versatile and configurable tower desktop that's suitable for everything from basic office use to full-blown creative workstation, whether out of the box or upgraded later down the line.

So, we were really happy to see the Dell Tower Plus Desktop (EBT2250) is now $2000 (was $2530) at Dell. It's our top-ranked business computer for all professionals, with this performance-driven model equipped with a Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 5060 Ti GPU.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Dell Tower Plus if...

You want one machine that covers both productivity and gaming without compromise. This configuration's RTX 5060 Ti and 20-core Ultra 7 chip give it real headroom for creative work, multitasking, and modern games alike, and the tower format leaves room to upgrade later.

❌ Skip the Dell Tower Plus if...

You want a compact or small-form-factor build, or care about aesthetics — our review flagged the minimalist, fairly plain design as one of its few weak points, along with the basic wired keyboard and mouse it ships with.

Save $530 Dell Tower Plus (EBT2250) : was $2,529.99 now $1,999.99 at Dell Intel Core Ultra 7 265 | 32GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD This is our pick for best business PC overall - specifically because it's ultra-configurable and future-proof, whether you need a basic office machine or creative workstation. The deal we've selected has a Core Ultra 7 265 chip, 32GB DDR5, and 1TB SSD, with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti graphics card. This feels like the best all-rounder, but you can easily switch out for the specs you need with discounts across the range.

Why we recommend it

In our 4.5-star review, we found the Dell Tower Plus is a machine that "does it all," praising how the same chassis scales from a barebones office machine up to a genuine creative or gaming rig, while staying quiet and easy to upgrade later.

What makes the Tower Plus line worth considering is just how configurable it is without changing the chassis or port layout. For that reason, we rank it the best business PC in our guide. Every professional can get something from this machine.

This particular build lands in a genuinely useful middle ground: enough GPU for 1440p gaming and GPU-accelerated creative work, enough CPU for heavy multitasking, and a straightforward path to upgrade RAM or storage down the line rather than being boxed in by a sealed or proprietary design.

Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, Windows 11 Home, and a wired keyboard and mouse round out this deal.

Price Context & Historical Value

It's usually tricky to track pricing history from Dell, but based on our previous coverage $1999.99 is the standard deal price for this desktop PC. Not an all-time low, but still a significant discount compared to full price.

You can check out all the EBT2250 configurations currently discounted at Dell by clicking here.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

Our review's main criticisms were about presentation rather than performance: the design leans minimalist to the point of looking plain, and the included keyboard and mouse are basic wired accessories rather than anything premium.

In our opinion, neither affects how the machine performs, but budget for your own peripherals if that matters to you.

For a desktop that flexes between work and play without complaint, this configuration is a strong buy at $1,999.99.