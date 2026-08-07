Hivemind completes first autonomous swarming mission on water in Taiwan

Drone boats identified and escorted a vessel during a coordinated surveillance exercise

SeaShark 600 and 800 vessels operated together under a single autonomous command

An autonomous software system called Hivemind has directed a group of unmanned boats through a live mission for the first time on open water.

Developed by Shield AI, the AI tool took control of two vessel types built by Thunder Tiger during a staged exercise off Pingtung, Taiwan.

Engineers designed the exercise to test whether one AI system could manage several drone boats acting together as a coordinated unit.

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Autonomous software directs coordinated drone boat mission

Two vessel models, the SeaShark 600 and the SeaShark 800, carried out the reconnaissance work under Hivemind's direction during the exercise.

Rather than following pre-set routes, the software built its own path in real time using radar feeds, camera imagery, and ship-tracking signals pulled from the area.

It located the search zone on its own, spotted an object worth investigating, and then organized the fleet's response around that discovery.

Once the object was found, the boats worked together to guide a separate ship safely away from the area under watch.

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The trial marked the first time Hivemind completed an on-water swarming exercise, extending technology previously associated with autonomous operations across different military platforms.

“Hivemind continues to prove that true mission autonomy can scale across domains, platforms, and functional assets, unlocking new capabilities for distributed intelligence and maritime security missions,” said Nathan Michael, chief technology officer at Shield AI.

“As we continue working with Thunder Tiger to expand the scale and sophistication of autonomous maritime teams, these systems will fundamentally reshape maritime surveillance operations and strengthen deterrence through resilient, intelligent operations.”

The companies began collaborating through a strategic agreement aimed at integrating Hivemind autonomy software across both maritime and airborne unmanned systems.

Companies plan broader maritime deployments

Shield AI and Thunder Tiger plan to expand their collaboration by integrating additional sensors and improving coordinated swarm capabilities across autonomous maritime platforms.

The companies also intend to conduct open-ocean deployments supporting future United States and allied military applications.

According to Thunder Tiger, the latest exercise also examined how fleets of unmanned surface vessels could improve maritime awareness by detecting, classifying and identifying contacts during security operations.

“By integrating AI pilots into our portfolio, we can enable distributed, networked teams that coordinate dynamically to build a more complete understanding of the maritime environment … while helping operators respond with greater speed, scale, and effectiveness,” said Gene Su, board director and general manager of Thunder Tiger Corp.

“This demonstration marks an important step … and we expect our partnership with Shield AI to continue delivering increasingly sophisticated autonomous systems that strengthen Taiwan's defense posture.”

The demonstration adds to ongoing efforts to advance autonomous maritime operations using coordinated unmanned surface vessels.

Future activities will likely focus on integrating additional sensors, expanding swarm capabilities, and conducting open-ocean deployments.

Via The DroneFront

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