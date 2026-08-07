If you shoot video, edit photos, or just want a fast backup drive that can survive being tossed in a bag, this deal is worth grabbing. The SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable SSD is $240 (was $300) at Best Buy — a $60 saving on a drive built to handle both speed and rough treatment.

This is SanDisk's newer Extreme Portable SSD rated for read and write speeds of up to 2000 MB/s over USB-C - a notable jump over the 1050 MB/s the excellent previous generation of this drive topped out at. It's rated IP65 for water and dust resistance and backed by a 5-year limited warranty.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the SanDisk Extreme 1TB if...

You need a fast external drive for video editing, large file transfers, or backing up a laptop, and want something rugged enough to travel with. The 2000 MB/s and IP65 ratings make it well-suited to fieldwork, whether that's a shoot, a shared desk, or a backpack.

❌ Skip the SanDisk Extreme 1TB if...

Your device or cable setup can't take advantage of the faster USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface — you won't see the full 2000MB/s speeds on an older USB-C port, and a cheaper standard SSD would serve just as well.

Why we recommend it

SanDisk's Extreme line has always impressed us - we awarded the older model 4.5 stars in our review, with a TechRadar Pro Recommends badge. At the time, we called it "hands-down one of the best external SSDs (rugged or not) on the market, and its 1TB version is particularly attractive."

This is a faster version, but it's still the same design, including the durability rating for outdoor use (or a particularly violent commute).

The jump to 2000MB/s puts this drive well ahead of the standard 1050MB/s tier most portable SSDs in this price range are still stuck at, which matters if you're regularly moving large video files or full camera card dumps. Pairing that speed with IP65 durability and a 5-year warranty is still fairly rare below $250.

Price Context & Historical Value

Best Buy lists this drive at $299.99, and it's held close to that price for most of the time we've tracked it. $239.99 is a genuine $60 markdown rather than an inflated 'was' price, and it's one of the better prices we've seen on this specific 1TB, 2000MB/s model since it launched.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

To actually hit the rated 2000MB/s speeds, you'll need a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2-capable port on your computer — plug it into an older USB-C or USB-A port, and you'll see noticeably lower real-world speeds. It's also worth knowing that IP65 resistance protects against splashes and dust, not full submersion, so this isn't a drive to take diving.