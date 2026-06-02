Don't sleep on this early Prime Day Deal — Samsung T9 is our favorite portable SSD and it's under $250 at Amazon right now

Amazon has announced that Prime Day will return for four days from June 23 to 26, but shoppers looking for fast portable storage can already take advantage of some excellent early Prime Day SSD deals before the event begins.

Our favorite portable SSD for most people, the Samsung T9 SSD is now $250 (was $288) at Amazon. While the discount isn't enormous, it does lower the cost of one of Samsung's fastest on-the-move storage solutions.

The drive delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s, making it ideal for transferring large video files, backing up projects, and working directly from external storage. For creators handling high-resolution footage or professionals moving large datasets, those nippy transfer rates can save plenty of time.

• See all early Prime Day deals at Amazon