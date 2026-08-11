After testing Geekom's Intel-powered IT13 Max, we found it a good, robust machine that's ideal for office work and light creative tasks. And right now, the Geekom IT13 Max AI mini PC is discounted to $679 (was $799) at Amazon with code TRT13DFF.

This mini PC pairs a genuine Core i9 mobile chip with 24GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, in a chassis smaller than most external hard drives. In the UK, Geekom's mini PC is down to £637 (was £749) at Amazon.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the GMKtec IT13 MAX if...

You want strong CPU performance for office work, coding, or light creative tasks in a tiny footprint. You need to drive multiple 4K monitors from one small box.

❌ Skip the GMKtec IT13 MAX if...

You want to game beyond light, reduced-settings titles — this runs integrated graphics only. It also uses DDR4 RAM, so skip it if you need DDR5 bandwidth for memory-intensive workloads. And if you're on a tighter budget, Geekom's lower-tier i5 configs cost meaningfully less.

Why we recommend it

The GMKtec IT13 Max earned 4-stars in our review, where it proved a capable mini PC. We said, "for office and light creative work the IT13 Max is an excellent option," as well as use as a workshop or production-line machine.

The i9-13900HK is a genuine high-end mobile chip — 14 cores, 20 threads, and clock speeds up to 5.4 GHz — and it's unusual to see it in a mini PC this size and at this price. It handles everyday office work, code builds, and multitasking comfortably, and Geekom's cooling keeps things quiet under sustained load.

24GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD are both generous starting points (but opt for the 16GB RAM model if you want to expand that memory up to 96GB). Connectivity is solid: dual USB4 ports at 40 Gbps, dual HDMI, Wi-Fi 7, and support for driving four displays simultaneously, making it a capable multi-monitor workstation for the price.

Price Context & Historical Value

Geekom lists this configuration with an MSRP north of $800, and it's typically discounted through coupon codes rather than site-wide sales — $679 with code TRT13DFF is a solid price for the 24GB/1TB tier, in line with what this model has landed at during previous promotions. This is the lowest price in the UK that the IT13 Max has been. Worth noting the code expires August 30, so this isn't a standing price.

For more savings, every week we track the best mini PC deals.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

There are two sticking points with the IT13 Max. First, the 24GB RAM model features fixed memory, so you can't upgrade it. If that's what you want, look for the version with 16GB RAM (available direct from Geekom US and Geekom UK).

This lets you expand both memory and storage — RAM to 64GB, plus room for a second M.2 drive and a 2.5-inch SATA bay.

Second, the IT13 uses Intel's Iris Xe integrated graphics, not a dedicated GPU, and it runs on DDR4 rather than DDR5 — a deliberate cost-saving choice that keeps the price down but caps performance in games and GPU-bound creative work.

It'll handle 4K video playback and light gaming at reduced settings, but it's not built for modern titles at high settings. If gaming or GPU-accelerated tasks are the priority.

Also consider

Save $200 GMKtec M6 Ultra: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS | 32GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD This compact mini PC features an AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, triple 4K display support, USB4, dual 2.5G Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, and Windows 11 Pro pre-installed. Check our full review