'AI has the potential to fundamentally reshape the role of procurement': Amazon Business tells us why AI could supercharge procurement like never before

As AI continues to help the world of work evolve, more and more roles are increasingly embracing the technology in a bid to improve efficiency and value for money.

Perhaps nowhere is that more important than procurement - often a neglected area of interest, it plays a vital role for businesses across all industries, and has proved ripe for AI innovation so far.

We spoke to Amy Worth, Director Amazon Business UK and Public Sector Customers EU, to find out more.

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AI is becoming increasingly embedded in procurement. Where are you seeing AI-powered purchasing insights deliver the greatest value for organisations today?

AI is helping procurement teams move beyond simply processing transactions to making faster, more informed decisions. Many organisations face increasing pressure to do more with fewer resources, making data-driven insights more valuable than ever. Yet, a fifth of decision-makers say they lack systems to monitor and manage risk effectively.

AI can help to address that by offering better visibility into purchasing activity to identify spending trends, spot anomalies within the supply chain, and uncover savings opportunities. And by having AI embedded into everyday procurement workflows, teams spend less time searching for information and more time focusing on supplier relationships and strategic decision-making.

How can better purchasing visibility help organisations identify savings opportunities while strengthening spend governance?

Organisations can't control what they can't see, so having a clear view of purchasing activity is essential for identifying savings opportunities and maintaining effective spend management. Rather than relying on manual reporting, procurement leaders increasingly need real-time insights that highlight spending patterns and flag unusual purchasing behaviour.

Tools such as Spend Visibility, which provides dashboards and visual analysis to easily track orders, spend and compliance can help organisations get a much clearer understanding of purchasing activity and help uncover savings opportunities.

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Many organisations are looking to simplify purchasing and reduce supplier complexity. How can this help build more resilient supply chains?

In order to build resilience in supply chains, it’s important to have the right procurement foundations in place before challenges arise, so businesses have the flexibility to respond quickly when disruptions occur. Reducing unnecessary complexity and simplifying purchasing is key and helps create that agility.

We help businesses streamline processes, improve visibility and make it easier to source from trusted suppliers, while also enabling them to maintain access to a broad supplier network which gives organisations greater choice when circumstances change.

As business buying continues to evolve, what do you see as the biggest priorities for procurement leaders over the next few years?

Procurement leaders are balancing a wider set of priorities than ever before. That means alongside managing costs and improving operational efficiency, they're also expected to strengthen supply chain resilience, support sustainability goals and provide better insights to help inform wider business decisions.

It’s not as easy to manage all these priorities at once, and having access to reliable data becomes more important than ever, as it allows you to use the technology available to help make the right purchase decisions to meet these competing objectives.

Looking ahead, what role do you think AI will play in helping procurement teams move beyond cost control to become more strategic business partners?

AI has the potential to fundamentally reshape the role of procurement by moving the focus to more strategic work. At Amazon Business, we see AI as a tool that removes friction and administration rather than replacing expertise, by helping organisations analyse purchasing data more effectively, identify opportunities more quickly and help make better-informed decisions.

With that friction removed, procurement professionals will be able to focus on building supplier relationships, improving resilience and creating long-term value for their organisations.

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