Everyone is fighting over the wrong part of agentic commerce

The biggest players in tech have been locked in a race to own the future of shopping. In the last few years alone, OpenAI rolled out shopping features, pulled back, and then reintroduced them.

Perplexity launched a buy button. Amazon built "Buy for Me," much to the chagrin of retailers who did not opt in. Google redesigned shopping around AI answers. Even though everyone is constantly pivoting, nobody has a clear win.

It’s because they're all focused on the wrong problem.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Bryan House Social Links Navigation CEO at Elastic Path.

The conversation about agentic commerce has almost entirely centered on consumer discovery and checkout. Things like how AI helps someone find a gift, compare mattresses, or click "buy" through a chatbot. While that's a reasonable place to look, it's also the hardest possible place to start, and potentially the last place AI will deliver value.

Meanwhile, the boring, unglamorous, enormous world of B2B procurement sits largely unexamined. That's where agents have the biggest potential to break through first.

The consumer shopping problem is harder than it looks

When AI rewrites a checkout flow, it doesn't inherit a blank slate. It inherits years of painstaking optimization. Brands have spent enormous resources perfecting the moment between "I want this" and "I bought this." Every upsell, loyalty touchpoint, and data capture moment exists because brands worked out what moves a buyer forward.

An AI agent makes that optimization irrelevant. It doesn’t care about carefully designed product pages, email capture, or recommendation engines. The buyer gets an AI answer based on simple data in the product catalog, with marginally less friction on an already functional experience.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Early data backs this up. Walmart reported a 66% drop in conversions when agents intermediate the buying experience. Amazon's "Buy for Me" triggered backlash from retailers because they optimized for buyers at the explicit expense of sellers.

Some argue that consumers don’t trust AI to shop for them. At the same time, people hand their credit card to Temu without blinking, despite FBI warnings of data risks. Convenience and value drive adoption, not trust. The problem is that nobody has built a consumer AI commerce experience that clearly beats the existing one.

B2B procurement is a different animal

Let’s contrast that experience against B2B buying, which is a completely different process built around complexity, not convenience.