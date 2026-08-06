A24 dropped the full trailer for Primetime on August 6, ahead of its theatrical release on September 25

It gives us our first look at Robert Pattinson, who plays To Catch a Predator presenter Chris Hansen

In addition, the trailer teases roles for The Office star Creed Bratton and singer Phoebe Bridgers

Primetime just got a trailer ahead of its September 25 theater release. It packs a lot into just over 2 minutes, including an appearance from The Office icon Creed Bratton, according to TV Insider.

In Primetime, Robert Pattinson stars as Chris Hansen, the host of NBC's To Catch a Predator, which was a hugely popular reality show in the 2000s. But while Pattinson's performance is sublime, there are some other key details to get excited about.

We only see a flash of Creed Bratton's character, and it's not clear who he plays, but it's certainly exciting to see him in a big upcoming movie like this.

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Elsewhere, singer Phoebe Bridgers makes her acting debut in Primetime, in another as-yet-unnamed role. Hopefully we'll get more details about both soon.

Take a look at the trailer below and prepare to be blown away.

Primetime | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Primetime is one of my most anticipated new movies of 2026. Directed by Lance Oppenheim, it tells the story of To Catch a Predator's origins as Chris Hansen gets a primetime television slot and makes television history by blending reality TV with vigilante justice.

To Catch a Predator centered around confronting child predators who would arrive at a sting house and typically get arrested as a result of Hansen and his team's intervention, resulting in a show that was as popular as it was controversial.

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Primetime feels like a thriller rather than a straight biopic, as even in the short trailer above, there's plenty of tension ahead. I'm hoping it really deep dives into what it was like behind the scenes of this infamous reality program.

For more A24 news, check out my ranking of all the A24 horror movies available on streaming.

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