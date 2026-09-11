Digger might not be the movie we all think it is

A new trailer for Tom Cruise's forthcoming film Digger was released on September 9

It's spawned a wild new theory about the dark comedy movie

The hypothesis has drawn myriad reactions from social media users

A fierce fan debate has erupted online over Tom Cruise's next movie Digger — and it's all thanks to a bizarre new fan theory.

With the forthcoming black comedy due out in theaters worldwide on October 2, Warner Bros. Pictures released one final teaser for the Cruise-fronted vehicle on September 9. You can check it out below if you haven't seen it yet:

DIGGER | Official Final Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The latest trailer for one of late 2026's most anticipated new movies arrived two months after Digger's initial teaser gave us our first look at Cruise's wildest on-screen transformation yet.

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And, while both rounds of footage highlight what the film will be about, a new fan theory, which has quickly gained traction online, implies we might be in for a major surprise when Digger is eventually released.

Indeed, in the wake of its most recent teaser's release, X/Twitter user and John Dies at the End author Jason Pargin hypothesized that Digger's marketing campaign is pulling the wool over our eyes. The reason? Pargin believes that, while it's been billed as a dark comedy, it'll actually be a musical.

My favorite conspiracy theory right now is that Digger is secretly a musical and they’re desperately trying to hide it in the marketing pic.twitter.com/JORNZ0iqibSeptember 10, 2026

Outlandish as that sounds, it's not a theory we can immediately discard. After all, Pargin provides some visual evidence in his tweet that indicates that Digger could contain a musical number or four.

Additionally, mystery-laced comments from Cruise earlier this year — ones in which he said that it's taken him 40 years to prepare to play the film's lead — only add further fuel to the fire. Is Cruise really saying, then, that he need four decades' worth of acting experience to pluck up the courage to sing on-screen? I wouldn't be stunned if that's the case.

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What are fans saying about this wild fan theory about Digger?

Fans have had a lot to say about this new theory about Cruise's next big-screen offering (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

At the time of publication, Pargin's post has been viewed over four million times — and, suffice it to say, it's drawn all kinds of reactions from his fellow X/Twitter users.

"[I've] been following this the last couple of days," Larry Matovina said. "I swear, if I walk into Digger and it’s secretly a musical… I’m gonna be so stoked."

"The way that congressional hearing scene is staged screams musical to me (once I heard about this theory, to be fair)," DankChains opined. "But, everything else I could go either way."

wait a minute https://t.co/Nm7HNkWQb5September 11, 2026

"It's going to take an Oh Brother Where Art Thou level of musical, calling it," I'mma Duck posted. Elsewhere, waynesfury said: "I’m sorry, but the concept of seeing Tom Cruise do a musical makes Digger way more interesting to me", while Regelgorilla simply wrote: "Best theory."

"If I pay to watch this at the cinema and this turns out to be true, very bad things will happen," dharnyyoung fired back. "I'm gonna be so f*****g annoyed if this is true," blameitonyou chimed in, before inceptstellar stated: "To me it'll go from 5/5 to 2.5 instantly [if it's a musical]."

"I lowkey believe that theory," Tanner_Slavin wrote. "But, I also think that it’s such a stupid marketing idea to market musicals as if they aren’t musicals, cause people who don’t like musicals won’t like it. If a film is a musical they should own up to that because there IS an audience for that."

Luvkaters perhaps summed things up best, though, saying: "God, I hope Digger is a musical. Could you imagine an end of the world musical with fat balding southern Tom Cruise?". I certainly can — and, on that description alone, I'm all-in on this theory now.

What do you think about Digger secretly being a musical? Let me know in the comments.

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